Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fort Lauderdale Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Lance Asper

REVEALED: This South Florida city has the fifth-highest rate of fatal crashes across the U.S.

Shockingly, it’s not Miami.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Many a disparaging remark has been made about Miami drivers and all their red flags, but this time, it really wasn’t us.

A new study conducted and published by board-certified personal injury attorneys Dismuke Law has ranked the nation’s deadliest cities for car crashes and—surprise!—Miami didn’t crack the top 10. Not too far north, though, Fort Lauderdale landed in the fifth spot.

South Florida drivers, beware: According to the study, Fort Lauderdale had a fatality rate of 21.09 per 100,000 people between 2017 and 2021, ranking our “Venice of America” among the top 10 U.S. cities with the highest car crash fatality rate. No other Florida cities made the list.

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), researchers looked at fatal car crashes in the most populous cities nationwide. The fatality rate was determined by examining the number of crashes against each city's population. The data was measured for every 100,000 people in each city. 

Baton Rouge, Louisiana ranked as the deadliest city, having the highest rate of fatal crashes (25.49 per 100,000). Memphis, Tennessee and Macon-Bibb, Georgia ranked second and third, respectively. 

On the other end of the spectrum, Cary Town, North Carolina is the least deadly city to drive in, according to the study, with a rate of just 1.52 car crash fatalities per 100,000 people. 

Another surprise? The city with the fifth-lowest fatality rate is New York City, with a rate of 2.60 per 100,000 people.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.