Rooftop Cinema Club just dropped an epic spooky season movie lineup

We might be getting a tad ahead of ourselves, but we swear we can feel a change of season in the air. Really! Cooler days and breezier evenings are no longer a far-off fantasy—autumn in Miami is just around the corner and we can’t overstate how excited that makes us.
Adding to the festive buildup, Rooftop Cinema Club just dropped its super spooky schedule of September and October screenings. For the next two months, enjoy classic fall flicks like Hocus Pocus and The Silence of the Lambs and seasonal favorites like Practical Magic and The Rocky Horror Picture Show mixed in with the usual slate of cult films and new releases.
With its 24-foot LED screen set against a dreamy view of the sun setting over South Beach, Rooftop Cinema Club is a haven for fresh air-loving cinephiles. If you’ve never been, here’s how it works: Browse showtimes and purchase your tickets online (prices range from around $20 to $30). Before the show, enjoy the full bar, stock up on snacks and partake in lawn games like corn hole and giant Jenga, or table games like Cards Against Humanity and Connect 4.
Seats are first come, first served, so be sure to claim your spots early. Once the movie starts, immerse yourself in the moment with the provided wireless headphones (the sound quality is actually pretty great). In the event of a weather disruption, you’ll be able to transfer your ticket to another screening. Oh, and the whole affair is adults-only (hello, date night!). Ready to get cozy up on the sixth floor? Check out Rooftop Cinema Club’s early fall lineup below.
September
September 1: Death Becomes Her at 7:45pm
September 1: Scream (1996) at 10:30pm
September 2: Hocus Pocus at 7:30pm
September 2: Get Out at 10:15pm
September 3: Practical Magic at 6:30pm
September 3: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 9:15pm
September 4: The Sandlot at 6:30pm
September 4: Top Gun: Maverick at 9:15pm
September 5: Miss Congeniality at 6:40pm
September 6: Mama Mia! at 6:40pm
September 6: A Star Is Born at 9:25pm
September 7: Edward Scissorhands at 7:25pm
September 7: Half Baked at 10:10pm
September 8: Girls Trip at 7:10pm
September 8: Fight Club at 10:15pm
September 9: Happy Gilmore at 7:55pm
September 9: 50 First Dates at 10:30pm
September 10: Interstellar at 8pm
September 11: Clueless at 7:10pm
September 11: Superbad at 9:45pm
September 12: The Princess Diaries at 6:40pm
September 12: Bridesmaids at 9:35pm
September 13: Brown Sugar at 6:50pm
September 13: True Romance at 9:40pm
September 14: Batman (1989) at 8:45pm
September 15: 27 Dresses at 7:15pm
September 15: Everything Everhwhere All at Once at 10:20pm
September 16: Grease (with Spanish subtitles) at 7:10pm
September 16: The Great Gatsby (2013) at 10pm
September 17: The Wolf of Wall Street at 8pm
September 18: The Notebook at 6:55pm
September 18: The Wood at 10pm
September 19: How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days at 6:50pm
September 19: White Chicks at 9:50pm
September 20: About Time at 6:40pm
September 20: High Fidelity at 9:45pm
September 21: Friday at 9pm
September 22: La La Land at 7pm
September 22: Queen and Slim at 10:10pm
September 23: The Devil Wears Prada at 7pm
September 23: Pulp Fiction at 9:50pm
September 24: Scarface (with open captions) at 8pm
September 25: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at 6:30pm
September 25: Step Brothers at 10pm
September 26: 10 Things I Hate About You at 7:10pm
September 26: Scream (1996) at 9:45pm
September 27: Serendipity at 7:25pm
September 27: 500 Days of Summer at 10pm
September 28: The Nightmare Before Christmas at 7:15pm
September 28: Pretty Woman (with Spanish subtitles) at 9:35pm
September 29: Pride & Prejudice at 7pm
September 29: Goodfellas at 10:10pm
September 30: When Harry Met Sally… at 7:30pm
September 30: Love Jones at 10:10pm
October
October 1: Top Gun: Maverick at 8pm
October 2: Hocus Pocus at 7pm
October 2: Wedding Crashers at 9:40pm
October 3: Mean Girls at 7pm
October 3: Scream VI at 9:35pm
October 4: 10 Things I Hate About You at 7pm
October 4: Coming to America (1988) at 9:40pm
October 5: Romeo & Juliet (1996) at 7:10pm
October 5: A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) at 10:10pm
October 6: Everything Everwhere All At Once at 6:55pm
October 6: The Great Gatsby (2013) at 10:15pm
October 7: The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 5:30pm
October 7: Love & Basketball at 8pm
October 7: 50 First Dates at 10:50pm
October 8: The Notebook at 6:15pm
October 8: Fight Club at 9:20pm
October 9: Hocus Pocus at 7pm
October 9: Bridesmaids at 9:35pm
October 10: Practical Magic at 6:55pm
October 10: True Romance at 9:40pm
October 11: People’s Choice (vote for your favorite “Demonic Dolls-themed movie) at 6:15pm
October 11: American Psycho at 10pm
October 12: La La Land at 6:40pm
October 12: White Chicks at 9:50pm
October 13: Hocus Pocus (with Spanish subtitles) at 8:10pm
October 13: Scream (1996) at 10:45pm
October 14: The Nightmare Before Christmas at 6pm
October 14: I Know What You Did Last Summer at 8:30pm
October 14: Halloween (1978) at 11pm
October 15: The Mummy (1999) at 6:10pm
October 15: The Shining at 9:15pm
October 16: The Blackening at 7:30pm
October 16: Evil Dead Rise at 10:05pm
October 17: The Conjuring at 7:15pm
October 17: Scary Movie at 10:10pm
October 18: Hocus Pocus at 7pm
October 18: The Ring at 9:40pm
October 19: Death Becomes Her at 6:55pm
October 19: The Silence of the Lambs at 9:40pm
October 20: The Sixth Sense at 7pm
October 20: Scream VI at 9:50pm
October 21: The Addams Family (1991) at 5:30pm
October 21: Hocus Pocus (with open captions) at 8:30pm
October 21: Jennifer’s Body at 11pm
October 22: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at 5:15pm
October 22: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at 8:40pm
October 23: A Quiet Place at 7:30pm
October 23: The Blackening at 10pm
October 24: Hocus Pocus at 7:20pm
October 24: Final Destination at 10pm
October 25: Get Out at 7:10pm
October 25: The Craft at 9:55pm
October 26: Ghostbusters (1984) (with Spanish subtitles) at 6:50pm
October 26: The Exorcist (1973) at 9:35pm
October 27: Hocus Pocus at 8:15pm
October 27: Friday the 13th (1980) at 10:50pm
October 28: The Nightmare Before Christmas at 5:45pm
October 28: Practical Magic at 8:15pm
October 28: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) at 10:45pm
October 29: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at 6:45pm
October 29: Candyman (2021) at 9:30pm
October 30: Hocus Pocus at 7:15pm
October 30: Scream (with open captions) at 9:50pm
October 31: Hocus Pocus at 7pm
October 31: Halloween at 10:10pm