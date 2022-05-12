Miami’s first rooftop theater finally has an opening date

South Beach’s long-awaited Rooftop Cinema Club is finally opening next month. We shared news of the arrival of Miami’s first rooftop theater back in February, when organizers announced the outdoor movie series was set to open in South Beach atop 1212 Lincoln Road. It was a long time in the making as Miami marked the globally recognized club's ninth location, which includes cinemas in London, New York, Los Angeles and San Diego. Fast forward a few months, and the “social to cinema” is ready to welcome guests on June 2!

The Rooftop Cinema Club’s June schedule is live on its website and tickets are on sale now for guests 18 years and older (no kids allowed, unfortunately). Highlights include 10 Things I Hate About You on opening night (June 2); The Birdcage to celebrate Pride Month (June 10) and Love & Basketball in honor of Juneteenth (June 19). Showings take place daily except for Mondays and there will be two screenings per night. Your ticket includes access to comfy seats (either single Adirondack chairs or loungers) and wireless headphones to ensure the sound is crystal clear and the volume is just right.

As a born and bred Miamian, I don’t understand why a rooftop of any kind would choose to open in June, on the precipice of Miami’s rainiest months and mere weeks from the start of hurricane season. On the bright side, most of the snowbirds are gone by the start of summer, which means we locals might actually have a shot at scoring tickets to something before the transplants and out-of-towners take over. So, act fast!