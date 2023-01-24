South Beach is finally getting a new nightclub, and Ultra is curating its inaugural lineup

The cavernous venue located at 1235 Washington Avenue in South Beach has lived a lot of life. Before it last closed its doors as Mansion in 2015, the storied space had been known as Club Z, Club 1235, Paragon and Level. From 1994 to 1997, it was Glam Slam, one of Prince's iconic clubs. Even at its inception nearly a century ago, it housed a supper and vaudeville club called The French Casino.

After an eight-year disco nap, the 35,000-square-foot club rechristened as M2 is gearing up for the party life once again, this time with a multi-million dollar facelift and the help of homegrown, global EDM powerhouse, Ultra Worldwide. For M2's inaugural residency, launching in tandem with Miami Music Week, Ultra's underground brand Resistance takes centerstage with headliners including Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Anfisa Letyago, Get Real, Joris Voorn and others.

Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Worldwide Carl Cox

Though it was born in Miami and holds down a legendary Resistance Ibiza residency each summer, this season marks the brand's first-ever U.S. club residency. With a massive, bleeding-edge centerpiece lighting system designed by the same folks behind Ultra’s mainstage and Megastructure, Resistance Miami at M2 will recreate its award-winning immersive Ibiza clubbing experience in the heart of Miami Beach's Art Deco Historic District.

The action kicks off on Thursday, March 23 with Adam Beyer’s highly-regarded imprint Drumcode for their official label takeover. On Friday, March 24, Resistance will host British underground legends Sasha & John Digweed for the duo’s exclusive Miami Music Week performance. The Music Week parties continue through Sunday, with additional headliners yet to be announced.

Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Worldwide

Following the Miami Music Week launch, Resistance kicks into gear with various M2 Race Week events from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, 2023. In the fall, its Season 1 programming continues with weekly Saturday parties kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday, October 28, and running through the Closing Party on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Below, we've listed out all the Resistance Miami Season 1 headliners announced so far, in alphabetical order.

Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Worldwide

Resistance Miami Season 1 Lineup

Adam Beyer

Anfisa Letyago

Carl Cox

Charlotte De Witte

Drumcode

Enrico Sangiuliano

Get Real

Hi-Lo B2B Layton Giordani

Ilario Alicante

Indira Paganotto

Joris Voorn

Kölsch

Melanie Ribbe

Pan-Pot

Sasha & John Digweed

Solardo

Turbulences [Popof X Space 92]