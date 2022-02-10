South Beach is getting its first rooftop movie theater

There's more you can do on a Miami rooftop than sip cocktails, including dine, take a spin class and, as of this spring, watch a movie when Rooftop Cinema Club brings its outdoor movie series to South Beach atop 1212 Lincoln Road.

Photograph: Courtesy Rooftop Cinema Club

Miami marks the globally recognized club's ninth location, which includes cinemas in London, New York, Los Angeles and San Diego. Billed as a "social to cinema," the rooftop theater sets out to present more than just flicks. Miami's gorgeous candy-colored sunsets will greet guests as they're escorted to their comfy seats (either single Adirondack chairs or loungers) to watch on a giant LED screen. Everyone receives wireless headphones to ensure the sound is crystal clear and the volume is just right.

Photograph: Courtesy Rooftop Cinema Club

In Miami, viewings will be restricted to guests 18 years and older as programming will skew more mature with titles such as Dirty Dancing, Pulp Fiction and Mean Girls. The Rooftop Cinema Club team will also curate monthly programming—think talks, sing-a-longs and special screenings. Though views of the sunset alone could be considered special programming if you ask us.