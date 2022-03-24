Where would you rather be right now: A bar in the sky with iconic Magic City views, or one of Miami’s many waterfront watering holes, where colorful cocktails perfectly match your sunset selfie? In Miami, we’re blessed with so many options that most of the time, we don’t even have to choose. Whether you’re looking to get high (literally) atop one of Brickell’s newly minted skyscrapers, sip happy hour cocktails as the sun goes down over South Beach, or pair your bevies with a solid meal at one of the many spots pulling double duty as a rooftop restaurant, our guide has you covered. Looking for a rooftop to dance til dawn? You’ll find a couple of those on our guide to Miami’s best clubs. Read on for a full rundown of the best rooftop bars in Miami.

RECCOMENDED: The best bars in Miami