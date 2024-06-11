South Florida is about to get absolutely drenched this week

A giant tropical rainstorm is expected to linger over Miami and most of Florida, bringing up to 12 inches of rainfall through Sunday.

Miami’s early summer has been suspiciously devoid of its usual afternoon rainstorms, but that’s about to change this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway and, right on schedule, weather forecasters are tracking a tropical system that could douse South Florida and much of the state with 10 or more inches of rain over the next several days.

Ahead of the deluge, a flood watch has been issued for parts of South Florida through Wednesday evening, including Miam-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Conditions are expected to deteriorate around midnight tonight, when excessive rainfall could trigger flash flooding from excessive runoff, especially in low-lying, flood-prone areas.

Meteorologists are predicting Southwest Florida will be hit hardest, with some areas bracing for up to 22 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, enhanced tropical moisture is expected to pool across South Florida through the week, resulting in prolonged periods of heavy rain.

How long is it going to be raining?

Though the flood watch is currently in effect through Wednesday evening, the slow-moving system is forecast to keep Miami drenched until at least Saturday. But don’t expect the rain to let up much after that. It might have gotten a stalled start, but Florida’s wet season is finally kicking into gear.

According to The Weather Channel, Miami gets about 45 inches of rain (nearly three-quarters of its average annual total) from May to October. Expect daily thunderstorms, high humidity and temperatures in the low 90s for the foreseeable future. (Hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30.) But it’s not all bad news.

What to do in Miami when it rains

After months of drought, this week’s weather system will come as a relief for much of the parched state. Still, for many of us trying to go about our daily lives, or trying to make any plans while visiting, all that rain can be a bit of a bummer.

Locals know the drill: It’s time to read up on flood safety and start making sure you’re prepared for this hurricane season (one experts are warning could be “extremely busy.”) For now, flood watches aside, try not to let a little rain ruin your good time. We’ve got a comprehensive (and recently updated) guide to all the best things to do when it rains in Miami. Peruse at your leisure, grab an umbrella and be sure to add some buffer time to your commute.