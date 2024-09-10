Subscribe
Steve’s Pizza is celebrating its 50th anniversary with giveaways and half-off pizza orders

Few things in Miami are as beloved as Steve’s Pizza after the age of 50, a spot that’s been kicking it since 1974.

Steve’s Pizza
Photograph: Shutterstock/Felix Mizioznikov
Steve’s Pizza—”an essential pitstop on any trip that takes you above NE 121st Street,” as our writer put it—is turning 50 this month. To celebrate five decades of slinging affordable, sturdy pies piled generously with toppings, the family-owned and operated staple is hosting a day of half-off pizza, music and more.

Starting at noon this Sunday, September 15, stop in at Steve’s (12101 Biscayne Boulevard) to score 50% off any pizza. The offer only applies to in-house orders and is limited to one pizza per customer, until 6pm.

You’ll want to stick around anyway to enjoy you ’za with fellow Steve’s lovers, collect some fresh-for-the-occasion Steve’s merch and partake in giveaways and limited releases throughout the day. At 1pm, a DJ will jump on deck to add to the festive party vibes into the evening.

When did Steve’s Pizza first open?

So let's raise a slice and a pint and cheers to 50 more. Happy birthday, Steve's!

HUNGRY FOR MORE? Check out our definitive guide to the best pizza in Miami

