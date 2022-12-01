Old Greg’s was born out of the pandemic when chef Greg Tetzner and PR pro Jackie Richie started selling pizzas out of their house made from a much-loved sourdough starter they named Old Greg. That transitioned first to a takeout pizza phenomenon in a shuttered Design District bar and then, finally, to its own brick-and-mortar shop.

Ordering here can still feel a bit chaotic. But, along with an expanded menu of salads and binge-worthy hoagies, Tetzner is still slinging the handsome, grandma-style pies that first blew up Instagram during lockdowns. These things are absolutely crammed with toppings like zucchini and burrata, lamb sausage with tahini and the O.G. Roni with hot honey and a whole lot of curled-up pepperoni cups.