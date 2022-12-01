Larry Galper started selling pies by popping up outside businesses around town, like where we first spotted him, at Panther Coffee in Wynwood. He named his business after his mom, Ella, who he says inspired him to use the finest ingredients in his Neapolitan-style pizzas. Now with a location in Time Out Market in South Beach, his pies are a testament to how good ingredients can make a stellar pizza, best illustrated with his Margherita, which hits all the notes of tomatoey, cheesy and a crust that’s just perfect.
Not long ago, a good slice in Miami meant popping into some divey University of Miami hangout with the primary goal of soaking up all those vodka sodas after a long night out at the bars. Or maybe it was a family-run Cuban joint where the pies are more about the ridiculous amounts of cheese than whatever's hidden underneath. Sure, we still eat those pizzas now and again. But luckily, in the last few years, we’ve had a downright pizza explosion in Miami. Now you’ll find chef-driven pizza joints, formidable renditions of Detroit and New York-style pies and pandemic-born pop-ups that persevered to graduate into brick-and-mortar locations. Unsurprisingly, many of the most coveted slices in these parts come out of Miami's bountiful Italian restaurants. Name your favorite kind of pizza. Yup, it’s probably featured on this drool-inducing list of the best pizza in Miami.