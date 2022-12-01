Miami
Timeout

Old Greg's Pizza
Photograph: Ruben CabreraOld Greg's Pizza

A definitive guide to the best pizza in Miami

Haven't you heard? We're a pizza town now. Neapolitan, NY and Detroit-style pies top our list of Miami's best pizza.

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
Not long ago, a good slice in Miami meant popping into some divey University of Miami hangout with the primary goal of soaking up all those vodka sodas after a long night out at the bars. Or maybe it was a family-run Cuban joint where the pies are more about the ridiculous amounts of cheese than whatever's hidden underneath. Sure, we still eat those pizzas now and again. But luckily, in the last few years, we’ve had a downright pizza explosion in Miami. Now you’ll find chef-driven pizza joints, formidable renditions of Detroit and New York-style pies and pandemic-born pop-ups that persevered to graduate into brick-and-mortar locations. Unsurprisingly, many of the most coveted slices in these parts come out of Miami's bountiful Italian restaurants. Name your favorite kind of pizza. Yup, it’s probably featured on this drool-inducing list of the best pizza in Miami.

Time Out Market Miami
PizzElla
Photograph: Courtesy PizzElla/Alyssa Smith

PizzElla

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • South Beach

Larry Galper started selling pies by popping up outside businesses around town, like where we first spotted him, at Panther Coffee in Wynwood. He named his business after his mom, Ella, who he says inspired him to use the finest ingredients in his Neapolitan-style pizzas. Now with a location in Time Out Market in South Beach, his pies are a testament to how good ingredients can make a stellar pizza, best illustrated with his Margherita, which hits all the notes of tomatoey, cheesy and a crust that’s just perfect.

Best pizza in Miami

Old Greg’s Pizza
Photograph: Ruben Cabrera

1. Old Greg’s Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Midtown

Old Greg’s was born out of the pandemic when chef Greg Tetzner and PR pro Jackie Richie started selling pizzas out of their house made from a much-loved sourdough starter they named Old Greg. That transitioned first to a takeout pizza phenomenon in a shuttered Design District bar and then, finally, to its own brick-and-mortar shop.

Ordering here can still feel a bit chaotic. But, along with an expanded menu of salads and binge-worthy hoagies, Tetzner is still slinging the handsome, grandma-style pies that first blew up Instagram during lockdowns. These things are absolutely crammed with toppings like zucchini and burrata, lamb sausage with tahini and the O.G. Roni with hot honey and a whole lot of curled-up pepperoni cups.

Order online
Stanzione 87
Photograph: Shutterstock

2. Stanzione 87

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

Traditional Neapolitan style, the original pizza invented in Naples, has certainly had its moment in recent years, and there are a lot of places doing it well. But to be totally clear, nobody does it better than Stanzione 87. Expect fresh mozzarella on top of dough that has fermented for 72 hours and has that classic Neapolitan balance between soft doughiness and structure. Eat it with fork and knife as they do in Naples, or pick it up with your hands, American-style. Either way, you won’t be disappointed with any of the pizzas—which range from a classic Margherita to creative combinations like sliced lemons with burrata.

Order online
Eleventh Street Pizza
Photograph: 52 Chefs

3. Eleventh Street Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Park West
  • price 2 of 4

The tiny space order-at-the-counter Eleventh Street Pizza serves up two kinds of pies: New York thin-crust and a thick, airy Sicilian style. While a monster slice of NYC-style pep does a great job soaking up late-night drinking, the finest things here are those thick slices, big towers of dough covered with cupped pepperoni, wild maitake mushrooms with caramelized onions and a Provencal number with roasted red onions, confit garlic and pepperoncini. The Japanese milk bread garlic rolls are both sweet and savory, so much so that you’ll probably want a second order for dessert.

Order delivery
Miami Slice
Photograph: Eric Barton

4. Miami Slice

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Omni

Hold up a glorious slice from this spot on the edge of downtown and marvel at its construction: so crispy it’ll stay flat even when loaded with ingredients, leopard-spotted underneath, a crust that’s well charred and crisp. The toppings here shine, especially when upgraded with the hot honey and oozy stracciatella. It just might be the best pizza in Miami if this were only about the pies, but you might wait an hour for a pizza you ordered in advance, or even longer for the slice you ordered at the tiny space inside, a frustrating pandemic-era system that still shouldn’t stop you from trying one of the finest slices in town.

Buy ticket
Paradis Books & Bread
Photograph: Courtesy Paradis Books & Bread

5. Paradis Books & Bread

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • North Miami
  • price 1 of 4

Paradis Books & Bread is blissfully stuck in the past. From the natural wines that line its shelves and the naturally leavened sourdough it churns out daily to the books it stocks—real, tangible paperbacks!—there’s a true sense of nostalgia and reverence for the way things were. When it comes to the sourdough pizza, the cheese-less onion or the lamb and labneh pie are phenomenally delicious examples of Paradis’ rudimentary approach to letting good ingredients shine.

Harry’s Pizzeria
Photograph: Courtesy The Genuine Hospitality Group

6. Harry’s Pizzeria

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Design District
  • price 2 of 4

Michael Schwartz, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind such greats as Michael’s Genuine and Amara at Paraiso, slings pizza from locations in Coconut Grove and South Beach. A wood-burning oven puts out thin-crust pizzas using fresh dough and wheat flour (though a gluten-free option is also available). Go to town on the rock shrimp pizza with grilled lemon, buttery Manchego, scallions and ribbons of cilantro or a totally unique creation of roasted eggplant and harissa with a ribbon of sesame seeds along the crust. The meatballs are a must-order side, along with the polenta fries with spicy ketchup. Look out for daily specials listed on the chalkboard menu, featuring seasonal pies and a range of entrees, and Schwartz himself leads pizza-making classes that are more dinner party than prep work.

Order online
Pummarola
Photograph: Shutterstock

7. Pummarola

Four decades after Rosa Donna Rummo opened Pummarola pizzeria in Naples, her grandkids have recreated a replica of the pizzas their nonna would make in the old country in three locations in Miami-Dade. As pizza must be in Naples, these are fluffy-edged, thin-crust pizzas that are generally light on the toppings but not skimpy on staying true to an authentic Neapolitan pie. The vibe here is a family-friendly neighborhood cafe, the kind of place you might go weekly if it’s near you, especially considering the frugality of it all: a quite excellent 10-inch Margherita rings in at $9.50.

Casa Tua Cucina
Photograph: Marcello Cassano

8. Casa Tua Cucina

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

The spacious 300-seat restaurant is a food hall spinoff of the Miami Beach fine-dining favorite Casa Tua that’s attached to the Brickell City Centre’s Saks Fifth Avenue store. Make your way to the northeast corner of the Cucina to find the pizza counter, a row of chairs facing the team that seems constantly at work kneading and throwing dough and then sliding pies into the wood-burning oven. The $16 Margherita is a study in good ingredients: fluffy dough, a simple fresh tomato sauce and a rich fior di latte mozzarella.

Order delivery
Lucali
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

9. Lucali

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Unlike the rest of New York in Miami at any given time, this Sunset Harbour outpost of the famed Brooklyn-based pizza shop is not a snowbird. Find it in Miami year-round. Where most places sell only slices, Lucali is one of the few restaurants to sell NY-style pizza as a big, cheesy pie. Go with friends and order a plain cheese to share. The thin-crust pizza doesn’t need much else, save for extra fresh basil, which you can ask for free of charge.

Order online
Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza
Photograph: Courtesy Visa-01

10. Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Since opening in Wynwood, this pizza joint has spread to five locations, which is both to its benefit and detriment. Issues with consistency can mean Mister 01 is, as the name promises, extraordinary one day, and just ordinary the next. But when it’s on, Mister 01 is some of the best pizza, well, anywhere, and based on half of the experiences we’ve had here, it might have topped the list.

Chef Renato Viola’s recipe calls for pies made with dough from flour his family ships directly from Italy. The pies, and Viola’s popular Star Luca—a star-shaped pizza with folded points that are filled with San Marzano sauce, ricotta, Calabrese salami and fresh basil—are the reason people will line up still at the original, hoping that it’ll be the same as they remember.

Order delivery
DC PIE co.
Photograph: Dana Rozansky

11. DC PIE co.

The Sunset Harbour outpost of Lucali, the famed Brooklyn-based pizza shop and wine bar, is perpetually slammed. So the owners opened a sister restaurant in Brickell called DC Pie Co., serving nearly identical thin-crust New York pies. To understand why Lucali is so loved, simply dig into a slice of the traditional pizza, with its flavorful cooked-first sauce and a rich sprinkling of parmesan coming together, both tangy and sweet. Unlike nearly every pizza elsewhere on the planet, the Lucali/DC pie is rolled right to the edges with a wine bottle, leaving a good inch-wide section of crust as flat and crisp as a cracker, a literal dividing line at which you’ll either disavow or pine for this pie for the rest of your days.

12. Vice City Pizza

Hidden inside Abi Maria, a small Downtown Dadeland cocktail bar, Vice City cranks out Detroit-style pies wearing a crown where cheese and crust have formed crispy towers. While the toppings are a bit too sparse, the crust is a marvel of foamy and pillowy, thick and buttery, and downright springy. 8860 SW 72nd Pl, Kendall 

‘O Munaciello Miami
Photograph: Courtesy ‘O Munaciello Miami/Chris Carter

13. ‘O Munaciello Miami

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

The Miami outpost of this Florence pizzeria serves up authentic Neapolitan pies, which are made fresh to order and baked crispy in the open kitchen’s large brick oven. This place will do you in with its extensive list of toppings, including the deliciously spicy ’nduja sausage and fresh mozzarella—neither of which the restaurant skimps on. Make your pie truly remarkable (and slightly healthier) by ordering it with carbon style, made with a charcoal-infused dough that aids in digestion. A variety of pastas and Italian desserts are also on the menu, but these will only get in the way of eating more pizza.

Farinelli 1937
Photograph: Courtesy Farinelli 1937

14. Farinelli 1937

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • West Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

This Italian pizzeria in Coconut Grove pays tribute to owner Maurizio Farinelli’s grandmother and her eponymous pizzeria in Bologna. Like most popular restaurants in the neighborhood, Farinelli offers the opportunity to dine outdoors. Take a seat in the shady courtyard and cue up the prosecco, fresh-baked focaccia and any of Farinelli’s signature pizzas—which are cooked in a copper-coated, wood-burning oven that heats up to a fiery 800°F.

Order online
15. Pizza Tropical at Gramps

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

This tiny pizza window at Gramps makes one of the best New York-style pizzas in Miami. The best decision you’ll make after too many of Gramps’ famous Moscow Mules is a slice from Pizza Tropical. The second? Ordering it topped with sliced mushrooms (they don’t do the canned kind) and fresh basil. Pizza Tropical is only available for takeout, but that shouldn’t keep you from taking a fresh-baked slice home.

Ironside Pizza
Photograph: Shutterstock

16. Ironside Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Little River
  • price 2 of 4

Tucked away in Miami’s historic Upper Eastside neighborhood, Ironside Pizza whips up traditional Neapolitan pies and a variety of other classic Italian dishes. Cooked in a wood-fired oven, pizza at Ironside is doused in San Marzano tomato sauce, drizzled with extra-virgin olive oil and garnished with Italian staples such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, basil and black olives. There are gluten-free and vegan varieties too, as well as pasta, calzones and salads.

Order delivery
Crust
Photograph: Courtesy Crust

17. Crust

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Overtown
  • price 2 of 4

This chef-driven Italian spot is owned by Klime Kovaceski and his wife, Anita. It’s more than a pizza shop, where you can just as easily feast on a slice of pepperoni, tender meatball the size of your head or a heaping bowl of pasta. When you tire of wispy pies, try this one: Crust’s crust strikes the ideal balance between thin and crispy and soft and doughy. The thicker base (available as a gluten-free alternative) allows for more toppings; build your own from a list or choose a specialty pie like the BBQ chicken or meat-layered pizza.

Book online

18. Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 1 of 4

This O.G. of Miami’s brick-oven pizza game is housed in a historical MiMo-era building designed by celebrated modernist architect Robert Law Weed. Andiamo is one of Miami’s most unique pizza restaurants thanks to a mostly outdoor dining area that features picnic tables and projection screens, where flicks and sports games are regularly shown.

Order online
Tío Colo
Photograph: Shutterstock

19. Tío Colo

  • Restaurants
  • Ice cream parlors
  • Hialeah Gardens
  • price 2 of 4

No Miami pizza roundup would be complete without a nod to Cuban pizza. Tio Colo’s isn’t the original purveyor but this Hialeah restaurant has perfected the formula—doughy with crispy edges and oozing with mozzarella and Gouda. Cuban pizza resembles Detroit-style deep dish, made with a dense dough that’s left out to rise and plump longer. The thick crust is the perfect vehicle for picadillo, sweet plantains and other Latin toppings you’d only find on a pie conceived in Havana.

Order delivery
