Sushi pizza, stone crabs, chicken katsu and more—there's so much tasty food headed to Time Out Market

Time Out Market Miami is going into the high season strong—and you’ll want to bring your appetite for what’s in store. This month, our editorially curated food-and-culture destination is welcoming three restaurants to its all-star lineup: YU ME Japanese Kitchen, Holy Crab and Bubusan are all slated to open within the next few weeks. The new eateries bring a mix of fresh cuisines and authentic flavors to the dining behemoth, which expands its hours of operation on November 29th. Starting Monday—the first day of Miami Art Week!—Time Out Market will be open seven days a week. Below, a look at all of the tasty food you can expect this month.

Beloved chef Hiro San brings heartfelt comfort food to the Market by way of YU ME, a literal dream come true as its Japanese translation suggests. A spin-off of Yakko-San, chef Hiro’s award-winning North Miami Beach restaurant, YU ME puts forth a tightly edited menu of Japanese delicacies that you’ll find yourself craving over and over again—from chicken yakitori and pork katsu to yakiniku steak and more.

Opening November 19

A lockdown business idea that quickly took off, Holy Crab launched as a delivery-only concept in 2020 and shortly thereafter as a dine-in pop-up at MKT Kitchen in Coral Gables. Now, the local stone crab purveyor lands at Time Out Market, where it’ll serve up fresh claws four days a week. Owners Lucas Ideron and Irene Guerrero source directly from fishermen in the Florida Keys, who deliver the coveted crustaceans in a range of sizes almost daily. Plus, oysters and ready-made side dishes from the folks at MKT Kitchen will also be available.

Opening November 26

Photograph: Joaquin Escobar/Sunstruck Studios

Bubusan, Azabu Miami Beach’s playful, delivery-only concept, finds a brick-and-mortar home at the Market. Known for its high-quality fish and vibrant, irreverent packaging, the contemporary sushi spot rolls in with fun takes on Japanese food—think heart-shaped onigiri and crispy magic pizzas topped with sashimi and truffle oil. Omakase boxes, available in a range of sizes, are sure to become your new favorite beach snack.

Opening November 30

Photograph: Courtesy Bubusan/DeepSleep Studio

For more on Time Out Market Miami, click here.