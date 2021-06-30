Take a look back at one of South Beach’s most fabulous LGTBQ hot spots

After a month of virtual celebrations and IRL festivities honoring our LGBTQ+ friends during National Pride Month, we’re closing out June with a look back at one of Miami’s most enduring gathering places, Palace Bar.

It’s outlived and outshone many of its Ocean Drive neighbors, and not even lockdown could dull the sparkle of South Beach’s longest-lasting gay bar. Now in its 33rd year, under its third owner and at a larger location up the street, Palace remains a fixture of the LGBTQ+ community with its energetic drag brunches, tea dances and celebrity loyalists—including Andy Cohen and the late Gianni Versace, who once lived down the street.

Palace’s most celebrated quality? Its unparalleled energy. From its dancing servers to its famous drag queens spilling out onto the sidewalk, it’s a high-voltage experience from the moment you step foot inside. So, it’s only fitting we’d send off Pride Month with a look back at some of Palace Bar’s most epic brunches and performances. Three decades later, this South Beach still knows how to put on a fab party.

Photograph: Courtesy Palace Bar

