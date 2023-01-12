Miami
Timeout

Tropical Distillers
Photograph: Courtesy Tropical Distillers

Take a look inside Miami’s very first, super-Miami distillery

The neon-hued Tropical Distillers is now open in Allapattah.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
For a town that loves its liquor and bottle service as much as Miami does, it’s a bit shocking we’re only just now starting to distill our own, homegrown hooch. Well, sort of. Tropical Distillers has officially opened its doors to the public in the up-and-coming Allapattah neighborhood.

The 8,000-square-foot distillery—Miami’s first—is home to J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, which crafts and cans low-ABV, small-batch mango, espresso and citrus liqueurs inside its state-of-the-art, fully automated production space.

Tropical Distillers
Photograph: Courtesy Tropical Distillers

Decked out in colorful wallpaper, neon signage and nods to Old Florida tropicalia, the 30-seat bar and tasting room (open Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to midnight) makes for a splashy spot to sip premium liqueur-based house creations like the Cafecito Martini, the Floridian Martini and an array of frozen cocktails. A 1,500-square-foot deck offers outdoor seating and access to the area's food trucks.

Tropical Distillers
Photograph: Courtesy Tropical Distillers

For $25, guided tours take place Thursday through Sunday at 1, 3 and 5pm and include a five-spirit tasting experience. The distillery also houses a retail and gift shop with branded merch and exclusive distillery-only products. Plans for additional experiences like cocktail classes and special events are also in the works.

Tropical Distillers
Photograph: Courtesy Tropical Distillers

"Our distillery pays tribute to the city we love so much, from the all-natural ingredients we use to the decor,” says Tropical Distillers CEO Buzzy Sklar. The venture is jointly owned by NFL All-Pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and luxury real estate expert Kim Rodestein. 

Tropical Distillers is located two blocks east of the Rubell Museum at 2141 NW 10th Avenue.

