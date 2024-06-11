Take a look inside this luxurious new gym in Wynwood, Miami

In a fickle city as obsessed with self-care as it is staying out late, it can be hard to pinpoint what fitness trend Miamians will gravitate to next. Will it be saunas and circuit training? Cold plunges and cryo-sculpting? The new Studio Three in Wynwood might have cracked the code, uniting three of the most popular fitness modalities—interval training, cycling and yoga—under one roof.

Founded in Chicago and expanding across the country, Studio Three will open at 90 NW 29th Street in Wynwood on Friday, June 14, marking the boutique brand’s fifth U.S. outpost. The airy, 9,000 square-foot groundfloor space comprises three state-of-the-art fitness studios plus amenity-packed women’s and men’s changing rooms and an inviting community space for gathering and stretching, all designed by the award-winning Gensler design firm.

The classes offer something for everyone. Similar to Barry’s Bootcamp and other HIIT workouts, Studio Three’s interval room features classes centered on timed bursts of energy using rowers, treadmills, custom-designed benches and weights.

Photograph: Black Parrot Media

Fans of spin classes will find one of the most impressive studios we’ve come across in Miami, a rounded, stadium-style cycle theater that focuses the rider's attention on the instructor. Studio Three’s cycle classes are designed to build endurance, speed and overall body strength using choreography, dramatic lighting and energizing playlists.

Photograph: Black Parrot Media

Finally, the yoga studio tones everything down with soft lighting and a calming space—though, with three class formats, yogis can opt for a more moderate flow, and intense, full-body workout or a heated, yoga-inspired strength session.

Photograph: Black Parrot Media

Studio Three offers a monthly membership model, though all guests can partake in amenities like free parking, mats, towels and cycle shoes, refillable water stations, showers with luxe grooming and haircare products, Dyson blow-drying stations and more. Guests can currently lock in a founding membership for $199 a month. A drop-in class costs $34, though discounted multi-class packs are also available for pre-purchase.

"After more than a decade as a group fitness coach and personal trainer in both Chicago and Miami, I know this city is ready for the heat that Studio Three is going to bring to Wynwood," said Jerry Yudt, Director of Fitness at Studio Three Miami. “The level of energy, inclusivity and community that comes along with the Studio Three experience is unlike any studio in Miami. The group fitness game is about to level up."



Studio Three Miami is located on the ground level of the Artem residences at 90 NW 29 Street. For more information and details on Miami membership plans and class times, visit www.studiothree.com and follow at @studiothree.