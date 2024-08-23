Subscribe
The best National Cuban Sandwich Day deals around Miami

What's better than a Cuban sandwich? A $5 Cuban sandwich—plus more sweet Cuban Sandwich Day deals in Miami

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Editor, Time Out Miami
Pan con croqueta Sanguich de Miami
Photograph: Ruben Cabrera
It’s a sandwich that needs no introduction: Miami’s cultural ambassador in food form, the Cubano. Warm, flaky and layered with flavors, the Cuban sandwich deserves more than just one day of recognition each year, but we’ll take what we can get. National Cuban Sandwich Day falls on Friday, August 23 and Miami restaurants are finding fun ways to celebrate.

This sandwich is already a pretty accessible indulgence, but for the holiday, you’ll find extra special prices and Cubano-adjacent goodies to sweeten the whole deal. From $5 sandwiches to adorable Cuban sandwich empanadas, keep reading for our favorite Cuban Sandwich Day deals around Miami.

RECOMMENDED: The best Cuban sandwiches in Miami

Vicky Bakery
Photograph: Courtesy Vicky Bakery

1. Vicky Bakery

The deal: $5 Cuban sandwiches

The details: Vicky’s classic Cuban sandwich recipe has been beloved by South Florida locals for over 50 years. All Vicky Bakery locations will be offering the $5 special from 11am to 1pm.

Sanguich de Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Sanguich de Miami

2. Sanguich

The deal: A free bag of Chifles plantain chips with the purchase of a Cuban sandwich.

The details: The Chifles are the cherry on top of this Cuban sandwich, which has been crowned the best in all of Miami. Get yours from August 23 through August 30.

Cafe La Trova
Photograph: Courtesy Cafe La Trova

3. Cafe La Trova

The deal: Cuban Sandwich Empanadas for $8

The details: These savory half-moons go for $13 during dinner and aren’t available from the regular happy hour menu. Take advantage of the deal at the bar from 4 to 7 pm.

Sergio's
Photograph: Courtesy Sergio's

4. Sergio's

The deal: A free Hatuey beer with the purchase of a Cuban sandwich

The details: Available at all locations on August 23

