The III Points 2023 Phase 1 lineup has arrived

As usual, it’s a very mixed bag—and this is only the beginning.

Celebrating a full decade in Miami, homegrown indie festival III Points returns to Mana Wynwood this October 20 and 21. After teasing a big announcement earlier this week, the festival dropped its initial 2023 artist lineup today, including Phase 1 headliners.

Both rising and legacy acts from across genres—everything from hip-hop, rock and electronic to left-field dance, classic house and driving techno—have graced III Points stages, drawing tens of thousands of fans thousands through its gates each year.

Aside from that, though, the late-night fest has remained true to its original vision of bringing together multimedia art and emerging technology to create one of the country’s most unique and immersive weekend-long events. A few of the most exciting names from today's lineup announcement include:

Iggy Pop

Fred again..

Caroline Polachek

Jamie Jones: Otherworld

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

SBTRKT

Tickets for III Points 2023 are on sale now via iiipoints.com. Two-day general admission tickets cost $189 and VIP passes start at $499. Single-day tickets are not yet available, but ran at $109 last year.

We’ve gone on long enough. Go ahead and make your way over to the full lineup page and start counting down the days till October!