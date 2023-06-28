The world’s largest pickleball festival is headed to Miami

Boasting two days of competition, culinary experiences, vendor villages and more on the waterfront

The pickleball craze continues in Miami, this time with a brand new pickleball tournament and festival being billed as the largest in the world.

Boasting up to 100 courts plus vendor villages, musical performances, VIP experiences and brand activations, The Pickle Games Miami will take place on January 13 and 14, 2024 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, with stunning Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami as the backdrop.

Produced by Black Stage Productions, the first-of-its-kind festival will include a tournament open to everyone from amateurs to professional picklers, including competitions in Doubles and Mixed Doubles across age divisions. Designed to bridge the gap between the competitive tournament and the pickle-curious, the weekend-long fest also promises plenty of food and drink offerings and Instagrammable moments.

Though details on entertainment and culinary offerings have yet to be announced, early bird registration is now open now through The Pickle Games Miami’s website. The $400 per team fee includes registration for two days of pickleball, commemorative merchandise and access to an athlete village that with an array of services and experiences for participating athletes. Athletes will also have access to the entire festival over the span of the weekend.

For the uninitiated, pickleball has been dubbed the fastest-growing sport or the third year in a row according to the 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry Association’s (SFIA) Topline Participation Report. With a total of 8.9 million players in the United States alone, the silly-named sport seems here to stay—and Miamians will get to experience the largest format tournament in the country at overlooking the stunning waterfront.

Keep up with The Pickle Games Miami news and ticket information at @thepicklegamesmiami.