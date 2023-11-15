There's a free amateur pickleball tournament in South Beach this weekend

If you've been sharpening your backswings and champion shots, then show off your pickleball prowess at the first ever South Beach Slam powered by Fisker this weekend. From November 17 – 19, players of all skill levels can both play and spectate at this community event, where eight-time tennis Grand Slam winner Andre Agassi will be leading opening ceremonies.

Register for free lessons and clinics on Friday or sign up for the 10-court, men’s, women’s and mixed doubles tournament on Saturday and Sunday, where you could win up to $12,000 in cash prizes. It'll be great practice if you're planning to play in the world’s largest pickleball festival coming to Miami in January. There's a $20 holding fee to guarantee no no-shows, which will be refunded once you show up. And for those who like to serve up style, Nike Miami will be premiering a collection of pickleball merch at their Lincoln Road flagship, available weekend-long while supplies last. 1665 Lenox Ave.