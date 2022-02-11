There’s a hip new poolside bar in South Beach

Miami is no stranger to the hip hostel or the laidback poolside bar that places of the sort bring with it. Think Freehand Miami and the Broken Shaker and Generator Miami and Driftway. There was just one thing missing to complete the spate: a cool bar-hostel combo with a distinctly Latin vibe.

Enter Viajero, a Latin American lifestyle brand and hostel chain with locations in Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and—as of very recently—Miami. Located in the former Stiles Hotel, the colorful hostel has everything you’d expect from millennial-approved lodging: tropical wallpaper, handcrafted furniture designed to look vintage and Delirio, its funky ‘70s-inspired bar.

Photograph: Courtesy Viajero Hostel

The indoor/outdoor watering hole seems plucked from a different era, in the best way. There are multiple disco balls, string lights, a jukebox and kaleidoscopic patterns—from the geometric tiles to the palm-tree stools and the floral chairs, it all somehow goes together beautifully. It’s disco inferno meets the tropics, and we’re into it.

Delirio’s drink menu presents sweet tipples like the Crazy Pineapple with rum, grapefruit and pineapple juices, coconut cream and chunks of pineapple. There’s also a spicy Sobe Caliente that combines tequila, lime, muddled jalapeños, agave and Tajin. The bar’s signature drink is El Viajero, a refreshing mix of Bacardi rum, passion fruit, fresh lime juice and rosemary syrup, with a dehydrated lime wheel and rosemary leaf garnish. Shareable punch bowls are also available—because poolside bar. There’s also a slew of sandwiches (burgers, fried chicken sando, veggie burger), salads and small plates to go along with the cocktails.

Photograph: Viajero Hostel

Delirio is a come-as-you-are kind of place where locals are welcome to hang with guests, especially on Tuesdays when tacos and margaritas are $5 each and beat-the-clock happy hour from 4 to 6pm. Cheers to more poolside bars in South Beach.