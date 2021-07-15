Miami
Blue Drink - Little Mermaid bar
Photograph: Shutterstock

There’s a Little Mermaid-themed drinking experience headed to Miami

The immersive pop-up bar is washing ashore this August.

By
Virginia Gil
Disney fans of the legal drinking age, you’re in for a treat.

The company that took us inside the world of Van Gogh and brought us the Mad Hatter-inspired cocktail soirée Alice, is headed under the sea for its next local endeavor. Launching in August, The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience takes folks on a whimsical drinking adventure through Hans Christian Andersen’s mermaid fairytale (which inspired The Little Mermaid), complete with costumed performers, underwater-themed cocktails and soothing tunes to make you feel as though you were drinking down below.

Andersen’s version of the story is a little grittier (we won’t spoil it for you) but its mystery and whimsy lend themselves perfectly to the evening’s plot: you’ve arrived at the Little Mermaid’s birthday party as she visits the world above for the first time, navigating the nefarious Sea Witch and meeting enchanting characters along the way. Your 90-minute journey includes three bespoke drinks for much-needed liquid courage. There’s the vodka-based Enemy’s Anemone, made with Blue Curacao, lemon, pineapple cordial and white wine, all of which give it the perfect blue hue. Then you’ll move on to the gin-spiked Wicked Undertow with lemon, blackthorn plum, pineapple and tonic water. Finally, the alluring Pearl of the Sea, featuring rum, mango, lemon, ginger and cinnamon. Do watch for pirates while sipping amid the sparkling, aquatic vignette.

The Little Mermaid pops up at Miami Ironside (7610 NE 4th Ct) on August 26 and runs through September. Tickets are $68 and include three cocktails. Get yours online today.

