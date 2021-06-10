Los Angeles
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Mad Hatter's tea party at the Sydney location
Photograph: Courtesy Hidden Media NetworkThe Mad Hatter's tea party at the Sydney location

There’s an Alice in Wonderland-themed bar headed to L.A.

The boozy tea party is set to pop up in a secret location later this year.

By
Stephanie Breijo
Advertising

Some of our best bars are starting to reopen for every occasion and scenario you can imagine, but if you’re looking to travel down a rabbit hole in order to get a cocktail, L.A.’s got you covered there, too.

This October, an immersive Alice in Wonderland-themed bar is heading to town, complete with cocktails, games, puzzles, plenty of photo ops and even a round of the Queen of Hearts’ favorite game, croquet. (We hear you’ll even be playing it with faux flamingos.)

Events companies Viral Ventures—which is currently running a wizard-themed pop-up bar in Hollywood—is bringing a Mad Hatter-inspired cocktail soirée to Los Angeles this fall and offering a taste of their popular Wonderland Bar in Sydney: a three-floor dive into Alice and Wonderland with rentable themed rooms, a full bar of tea cocktails and even high tea. 

The L.A. pop-up, called Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, will run 90 minutes long and take place in an undisclosed location somewhere in the city. We don’t know exactly how it’ll compare to the Sydney version, but we do know there’ll be riddles, activities such as painting the roses red, and plenty of photographable moments, not to mention tea-inspired cocktails overflowing with fog from dry ice.

Every ticket runs $45 and will include two drinks, plus a welcome-to-the-party jello shot. You’ll be sipping on the likes of the Teapot, which involves limoncello, triple sec, orange, cranberry and lemon, and the vodka-based Painting Cocktail with vanilla and passionfruit, which gets topped with a white chocolate foam. What’s more, tickets will also include the “Eat Me” cake, though we can’t promise it’ll make you grow the size of a house.

You can get an idea of L.A.’s own Alice-themed pop-up, below, thanks to this video by our colleagues at Time Out Sydney who checked out the curiouser-and-curiouser Wonderland Bar last year.

Tickets to October’s Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience run $45 per person and include two drinks, plus access to activities and photo ops during the 90-minute event. Bookings are live now through Hidden Media Network.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.