There’s an Alice in Wonderland-themed bar headed to L.A.

The boozy tea party is set to pop up in a secret location later this year.

Some of our best bars are starting to reopen for every occasion and scenario you can imagine, but if you’re looking to travel down a rabbit hole in order to get a cocktail, L.A.’s got you covered there, too.

This October, an immersive Alice in Wonderland-themed bar is heading to town, complete with cocktails, games, puzzles, plenty of photo ops and even a round of the Queen of Hearts’ favorite game, croquet. (We hear you’ll even be playing it with faux flamingos.)

Events companies Viral Ventures—which is currently running a wizard-themed pop-up bar in Hollywood—is bringing a Mad Hatter-inspired cocktail soirée to Los Angeles this fall and offering a taste of their popular Wonderland Bar in Sydney: a three-floor dive into Alice and Wonderland with rentable themed rooms, a full bar of tea cocktails and even high tea.

The L.A. pop-up, called Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, will run 90 minutes long and take place in an undisclosed location somewhere in the city. We don’t know exactly how it’ll compare to the Sydney version, but we do know there’ll be riddles, activities such as painting the roses red, and plenty of photographable moments, not to mention tea-inspired cocktails overflowing with fog from dry ice.

Every ticket runs $45 and will include two drinks, plus a welcome-to-the-party jello shot. You’ll be sipping on the likes of the Teapot, which involves limoncello, triple sec, orange, cranberry and lemon, and the vodka-based Painting Cocktail with vanilla and passionfruit, which gets topped with a white chocolate foam. What’s more, tickets will also include the “Eat Me” cake, though we can’t promise it’ll make you grow the size of a house.

You can get an idea of L.A.’s own Alice-themed pop-up, below, thanks to this video by our colleagues at Time Out Sydney who checked out the curiouser-and-curiouser Wonderland Bar last year.

Tickets to October’s Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience run $45 per person and include two drinks, plus access to activities and photo ops during the 90-minute event. Bookings are live now through Hidden Media Network.