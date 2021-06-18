One trend we can never get sick of: hidden bars. And if the speakeasy in question serves mezcal and tequila, we’re even more on board. New to the evergrowing list of secret watering holes is Mezcalista, located just behind the recently opened Mexican marisquería Como Como at the Moxy South Beach.

It’s a dim, cavernous space—reminiscent of the underground ovens where mezcal is traditionally made—that’s lined with leather banquettes and velvet pillows. It features a large bar with plenty of seating and, behind it, an impressive collection of 100 mezcals and tequilas. But don’t be intimated by the variety: expert mezcaliers are available to guide your sipping experience. If you’re looking to taste and try new spirits, weekdays are the best days to stop in and get educated. There’s even an adjacent, stone-walled tasting room should you want to sample with friends in a more intimate setting.

Photograph: Michael Kleinberg

Weekends are more of a party vibe. Think DJs holding court in the raised booth at the center of the room and plenty of mezcal-based cocktails to keep the crowd fueled. Award-winning mixologist Christian Rubio created a list of fun, drinkable creations to enjoy no matter where you might be in your mezcal journey. Each one is also served with a one-ounce pour of the featured spirit so you can taste it solo as well.

Mezcalista is located at 915 Collins Ct, Miami Beach, and it’s now open even though Google tells you it’s not. That’s the thing about speakeasies, you’ve got to trust your source.