Scott Linquist is proving he can do high just as well as he does low (ish). The veteran chef who gave us fan-favorite Coyo Taco and, most recently, the stunning Serena rooftop, takes things up a notch with sleek seafood restaurant Como Como—drawing inspo from Mexico seaside destinations, from Acapulco and Los Cabos to Puerto Escondido.

Como Como, whose name translates to “how I eat,” offers a range of small and large plates and raw and cooked seafood, as well as casual counter seating and elegant booths—all of which are intended for guests to steer their own dining journey. In the mood for something light? Take a seat at the raw bar, slinging oysters dressed in a delightful pineapple-vinegar mignonette, ceviche, king crab and other delicacies.

Ready for a performance? Order a whole fish cooked over a wood-burning grill while you watch. The pescado a la talla, a butterflied snapper painted with two different marinades, is one of the more visually arresting entrees on the menu. Other entertaining options include tableside preparations of a caesar salad and hand-chopped fish tartar. A lot of roasting happens at Como Como, such as the vegetables that get cooked in a Josper oven and the flame-grilled, adobo-marinated rack of lamb. So even if you’re not watching it happen, chances are your food is being cooked in a major way.

A Saladino Design Studios creation, a tequila tree adorns the center bar where the agave spirit is sent through hand-blown glass and copper pies to represent the distillation process. It’s dramatic, but not nearly as exciting as the mezcal speakeasy located just behind the kitchen. Mezcalista, which is currently open for private events, will be welcoming folks starting in June. For those familiar with the Coyo backroom, this is nothing like it. The expansive bar features cozy booths and a large counter, plus a commanding DJ booth where some big acts are expected to hold court.

Como Como is now open Wednesday through Sunday at the Moxy South Beach (915 Collins Ct, Miami Beach; comocomomiami.com).