These are the best Miami Beach resorts in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure readers

The magazine revealed the results of its annual "World’s Best Awards," and readers had some opinions on Miami Beach.

Travel + Leisure has unveiled its "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023, giving its audience a chance to weigh in on their favorite travel experiences around the globe. From hotels and resorts to cruise ships, airlines and more, nearly 165,000 readers gave their input on over 8,500 unique properties worldwide.

As a coveted travel destination, Miami obviously came up in the rankings. And, especially when it comes to resorts, readers were decisive on the very best in Miami Beach. This year, 15 waterfront gems were selected and ranked.

Photograph: Bronwyn Knight Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside

Criteria included rooms and facilities, location, service, food and overall value, ranked from excellent, above average and average to below average and poor. The final scores are averages of these responses.

So who made the top three? Sitting pretty at No. 1 is the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club. The historic Surfside property with a Michelin-starred restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller earned a score of 95.71. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, known for its signature Butler Service, followed in second place with a score of 94.82. The unequivocally glamorous and understated Setai Miami Beach ranked third, scoring 94.36.

Photograph: Nikolas Koenig

Have you had the chance to visit any of these illustrious destinations, and do you agree with the rankings? Below, see how the rest of the Greater Miami Beach resorts stacked up.

Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in Greater Miami Beach of 2023

Reader Score: 95.71

Reader Score: 94.82

Reader Score: 94.36

4. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 92.38

Reader Score: 92.14

Reader Score: 90.88

Reader Score: 89.62

8. Hilton Aventura Miami: Aventura, Florida

Reader Score: 89.25

Reader Score: 89.18

10. Acqualina Resort & Residences: Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 89.14

Reader Score: 88.67

Reader Score: 88.18

Reader Score: 87.15

Reader Score: 86.71

Reader Score: 86.20