Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne
Photograph: Courtesy The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne

These are the best Miami Beach resorts in 2023, according to Travel + Leisure readers

The magazine revealed the results of its annual "World’s Best Awards," and readers had some opinions on Miami Beach.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

Travel + Leisure has unveiled its "World’s Best Awards" survey for 2023, giving its audience a chance to weigh in on their favorite travel experiences around the globe. From hotels and resorts to cruise ships, airlines and more, nearly 165,000 readers gave their input on over 8,500 unique properties worldwide. 

As a coveted travel destination, Miami obviously came up in the rankings. And, especially when it comes to resorts, readers were decisive on the very best in Miami Beach. This year, 15 waterfront gems were selected and ranked.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside
Photograph: Bronwyn KnightFour Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside

Criteria included rooms and facilities, location, service, food and overall value, ranked from excellent, above average and average to below average and poor. The final scores are averages of these responses. 

So who made the top three? Sitting pretty at No. 1 is the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club. The historic Surfside property with a Michelin-starred restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller earned a score of 95.71. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, known for its signature Butler Service, followed in second place with a score of 94.82. The unequivocally glamorous and understated Setai Miami Beach ranked third, scoring 94.36.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Photograph: Nikolas Koenig

Have you had the chance to visit any of these illustrious destinations, and do you agree with the rankings? Below, see how the rest of the Greater Miami Beach resorts stacked up.

Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in Greater Miami Beach of 2023

1. Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club: Surfside, Florida

Reader Score: 95.71

2. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort: Bal Harbour, Florida

Reader Score: 94.82

3. The Setai Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 94.36

4. Nobu Hotel Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 92.38

5. The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami: Bal Harbour, Florida

Reader Score: 92.14

6. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 90.88

7. Faena Hotel Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 89.62

8. Hilton Aventura Miami: Aventura, Florida

Reader Score: 89.25

9. The Palms Hotel & Spa: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 89.18

10. Acqualina Resort & Residences: Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 89.14

11. W South Beach:  Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 88.67

12. The Miami Beach Edition: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 88.18

13. 1 Hotel South Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 87.15

14. Eden Roc Miami Beach: Miami Beach, Florida

Reader Score: 86.71

15. JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa: Aventura, Florida

Reader Score: 86.20

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.