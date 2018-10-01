  • News
These fancy Miami restaurants just launched a cheap lunch option

By Virginia Gil Posted: Monday October 1 2018, 4:26pm

Gianni's Restaurant at the Versace Mansion
Going out for lunch is one of the first things to go when you’re trying to save money. Find yourself cash-strapped and, suddenly, your work fridge looks like the frozen food section at Trader Joe’s. This month, however, it pays to get the hell out of the office for a meal as three of Miami’s priciest restaurants launch new prix-fixe lunch menus.

In Downtown, Asian hotspot Novikov extends its Miami Spice offering through the fall. Every Monday through Friday from noon to 3pm, the restaurant serves a three-course spread that features a soup or salad plus the choice of appetizer and entree—from salmon avocado rolls and sweet corn dumplings to a tangy mango cashew chicken. Dessert is available as a $6 add-on.

Over in South Beach, the exclusive Gianni’s at the Versace Mansion opens for lunch for the first time ever starting tomorrow, October 2. Seven days a week, from noon to 4:30, the restaurant offers a three-course meal for only $29. Your choices for appetizers and entrees include grilled octopus, mushroom risotto, tuna tartare and several other Mediterranean-inspired eats. Pro tip: request a table in the courtyard adjacent to the splashy mosaic pool.

In Brickell, Cantina La Veinte launches a $25 three-course menu that’s available weekdays from noon to 5pm. You’ll get full-size portions of dishes such as red snapper ceviche and braised short rib with cauliflower puree, plus margaritas are priced at just $5. Time it properly, and you could be drinking cheap ‘ritas well into the evening.

