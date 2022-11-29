This app helps you find the best Christmas lights routes in Miami

When the holiday season rolls around, Christmas lights in Miami are as ubiquitous as they are anywhere else. But when it comes to actually tracking down the most festive homes and best Christmas light shows in town, they suddenly seem so elusive.

Which neighborhoods give the most bang for your buck? Will it be a park-and-walk situation, or are we rolling down the car windows to enjoy the wintry spectacle? You’ve probably already braved holiday traffic to get here—is there another route nearby to check out?

Where are the best Christmas lights near me?

The Miami-born, Durham, NC-based app Built Story has made the answer to that question as simple as possible. The world’s first marketplace for self-guided tours just announced 75 new Christmas light tours nationwide this holiday season, including two in South Florida. Beginning Thursday, December 1, anyone can experience self-guided driving tours in their chosen neighborhood.

The Miami and Broward routes include turn-by-turn directions to each decked-out and bedazzled home so you can sit back, relax and sip your to-go hot cocoa without worrying about your next destination.

The Miami route features nine destinations from Bal Harbour to the Hammocks, while the Broward route boasts 20 stops from Sunrise to Deerfield Beach. Each home or landmark on the routes has been vetted by Built Story’s team of community engagement experts who have collaborated with homeowners to make your journey supremely merry.

“We started Built Story in Miami, and grew up here,” says co-founder Alexina Alonso. “Our hope is to connect people this winter with warm stories, sparkling lights and a magical, no-rush, cozy drive.”

To experience the tours, download the free Built Story app, available for iOS and Android. Each tour costs $10. Once you’ve purchased the tour, you’re free to start, pause, stop and re-take the tour as many times as you want for 30 days. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase since 10 percent of the proceeds from each tour sold will benefit ChildFund, an organization that provides physical and emotional support to Ukrainian children affected by the war.