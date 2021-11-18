Some big changes are on the horizon for the world’s largest holiday theme park (at least according to the website): In 2021, after 37 years at Tropical Park, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is moving to Hialeah Park. Folks can expect to find much of the original Santa’s reimagined at its new home, 100 East 32nd Street, including millions of twinkling lights, lots of carnival rides and only-in-Miami experiences.

The county-fair-meets-winter-wonderland is chock-full of roller coasters, amusement rides, carnival games, photo ops with Santa and his helpers and an assortment of fair food—think fresh doughnuts, funnel cakes and more. All of the vendors will be back when the 38th annual Santa’s Enchanted Forest returns this fall, plus a few surprise acts for opening weekend.