Get in the holiday spirit by surrounding yourself with nearly a million bright, animal-shaped lights draped throughout Zoo Miami. Families can stroll through the park and enjoy carousel rides and nightly carollers, and glimpse the twinkling displays. Santa will be around for photos, plus milk and cookies will be served (for an additional fee). Be sure to check the Zoo’s website for information on themed nights, like December 4’s ugly sweater event and Santa and elf look-a-like nights on December 17 and 18.
Christmas in Miami may be different than what you’re used to seeing in colder climates but our tropical paradise still gets down with traditional Christmas lights. Miami brims with illuminated displays, over-the-top decorations and all types of dazzling productions, from big-time events to annual favorites to homespun classics. It’s the perfect time to hit the road, driving through neighborhoods like Brickell and Coral Gables, where ornamented office buildings and equally impressive, festooned residences bring the holiday vibes in a big way. It might surprise you but Christmas light peeping in some of the more extravagant enclaves can be one of the best things to do in Miami over the holidays.
