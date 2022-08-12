Miami
Uchiko
This award-winning sushi restaurant is headed to South Beach

Uchiko, from the group that brought us Uchi Miami, opens in 2024.

Virginia Gil
Uchi Miami was a darling from the start. The Wynwood restaurant came on the scene with high marks in early 2021, introducing the city to James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole’s singular take on sushi, including how it should be ordered (by the piece to ensure freshness) and eaten (as served, flipped over so the top of the nigiri hits the tongue immediately).

It expanded the sushi bar experience from the counter to the whole restaurant and now Cole’s hospitality group, Hai Hospitality, is extending its reach with Uchiko. Slated to open in 2024, the group’s second Miami restaurant will be located at Eighteen Sunset, a new development in South Beach’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The opening of Uchiko Miami will also mark the fourth location for Uchiko and the first for the concept outside Texas.

The restaurant’s name means son of child of Uchi, and its diners can expect this kid to be bolder and more brazen than its predecessor. The frequently changing menu will spotlight raw fish, wood-fired proteins and Yakitori-grilled items. Uchiko Miami’s bar will focus on hard-to-find Japanese whiskeys and feature unique takes on traditional cocktails created to stand up to the smokey flavors on the menu.

