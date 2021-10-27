Quite possibly the best meal you’ll have in all of Miami. Indulgent yet thoughtful, KYU’s grilled fare will have you fiercely guarding your plate against sneaky dining companions while simultaneously booking another reservation on your phone. We’d suggest convincing the table to order the soft shell crab steamed buns, roasted cauliflower, duck breast burnt ends and coconut cake, because your tongue will fly out of your mouth and ascend straight up to heaven. (That’s a good thing.)
It’s true that Wynwood is often about what’s trendy and new. Quite likely, there’s a big opening this weekend of a lavishly decorated spot inspired by Tulum and headlined by a celebrity chef. But Wynwood—an eclectic collection of old warehouses, modern condo buildings and street art displays (which you can also see indoors at one of Miami's many museums)—is also home to some of the city’s top bars and eateries. Admittedly, you’ll find trendy and new on this list of Wynwood's best restaurants, but there’s also established, tried-and-true and a few places that might just be your new favorite.
RECOMMENDED: Full Guide to Wynwood, Miami