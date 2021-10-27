Miami
Doya
Photograph: Courtesy Doya/Adorned Photography

The definitive guide to the best restaurants in Wynwood

Yes, it’s a rough-around-the-edges arts district, but Wynwood’s best restaurants stack up against the city’s top places to dine

Eric Barton
Written by
Eric Barton
Contributor
Time Out Miami editors
It’s true that Wynwood is often about what’s trendy and new. Quite likely, there’s a big opening this weekend of a lavishly decorated spot inspired by Tulum and headlined by a celebrity chef. But Wynwood—an eclectic collection of old warehouses, modern condo buildings and street art displays (which you can also see indoors at one of Miami's many museums)—is also home to some of the city’s top bars and eateries. Admittedly, you’ll find trendy and new on this list of Wynwood's best restaurants, but there’s also established, tried-and-true and a few places that might just be your new favorite.

Best Wynwood restaurants

KYU
Photograph: Courtesy KYU

1. KYU

  • Restaurants
  • Barbecue
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Quite possibly the best meal you’ll have in all of Miami. Indulgent yet thoughtful, KYU’s grilled fare will have you fiercely guarding your plate against sneaky dining companions while simultaneously booking another reservation on your phone. We’d suggest convincing the table to order the soft shell crab steamed buns, roasted cauliflower, duck breast burnt ends and coconut cake, because your tongue will fly out of your mouth and ascend straight up to heaven. (That’s a good thing.)

Hiyakawa
Photograph: Courtesy Hiyakawa/@LAMphotos

2. Hiyakawa

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown
  • price 3 of 4

At once traditional and edgy, this Japanese restaurant is both upmarket but not stuffy, as its streamlined decor and oak-washed interiors suggest. For those who find the extensive sushi menu intimidating, a delightful $175 omakase experience will ease you into things. Beyond the raw stuff, chefs here wow with full tempura presentations, grilled meats and other dishes.

Cerveceria La Tropical
Photograph: Courtesy Cerveceria La Tropical

3. Cerveceria La Tropical

  • Bars
  • Breweries
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

What was once Cuba’s oldest brewery has joined a whole lot of its countrymen and made its way to Miami, where it became the city’s slickest taproom and 10,000-square-foot garden. Famed chef Cindy Hutson running the kitchen is reason enough, but there might be no prettier outdoor areas anywhere in the city.

Freehold
Photograph: Courtesy Freehold

4. Freehold

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood

 

A hotel without any actual rooms (!?!?), the Freehold instead is like a cool stand-alone lobby to meet for a drink, a first date in the courtyard or just to take in the vibes from the DJs. Score a Counter Culture coffee with pastries from the cafe, grab a drink from the “front desk” or devour a NY-style slice from the Pizza Shop, which was created with help from the famed pizzaiolo Anthony Falco.

Oasis Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Oasis Wynwood

5. Oasis Wynwood

  • Things to do
  • Midtown

Perhaps your group can’t decide between some of the best Greek dishes in town (from Mr. Mandolin) or a damn fine pizza (Prince Street), and so, luckily, you get that and more in one spot with The Oasis. This outdoor food hall and entertainment venue in Wynwood features six dining concepts, a commanding Tower Bar and a stage where big-name acts perform nearly every weekend.

Bakan
Photograph: Alejandra Urquiza

6. Bakan

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

This buzzy Mexican restaurant is a cross between a boho taco spot and a flashy Mexico City restaurant—equal parts laid-back and showy, like Wynwood itself. The tortillas are made in-house using organic blue corn and there are more than 200 different types of mezcals on the menu. The pairing possibilities are endless, and we’re here for it.

Le Chick
Photograph: Courtesy Le Chick

7. Le Chick

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Wynwood
  • price 3 of 4

Comfort food and cocktails are a heck of a combo, and here at this snug eatery specializing in rotisserie chicken, you’ll find both done properly in an atmosphere that’ll keep you awake. You can also order your chicken fried or skip chicken altogether and go for tasty ribs or a juicy burger. The rotisserie chicken does deliver huge flavor but we also wholeheartedly endorse the Royale with Cheese, a double cheeseburger that never fails to blow us away.

Momosan Wynwood
Photograph: Courtesy Momosan/Evan Sung

8. Momosan Wynwood

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Wynwood

Masaharu Morimoto made a name for himself in fine dining and then became internationally known on “Iron Chef,” but here he’s got something far more chill with this ramen concept. Although to be clear, it’s not just about killer ramen, because Morimoto himself is often the one doing tableside presentations on dishes you’d expect at fine-dining spots, including a hotpot rice dish mixed up and then reassembled to look like a flower.

Coyo Taco
Photograph: Wei Shi

9. Coyo Taco

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Wynwood

Miami’s buzziest taco shop is well known for lines that snake out the door for casual Mexican street fare and killer micheladas. The merciful Coyo Taco is open until 3am, which makes it an ideal spot for a booze-soaking fourth meal. But at any hour, chef Scott Linquist’s tacos and burritos (especially the duck carnitas) are worth waiting in line for.

Doya
Photograph: Courtesy Doya/Adorned Photography

10. Doya

Doya is pretty and modern and beautiful inside and out. But don’t think that glitz makes it any less excellent when the Aegean food starts to arrive because here it’s all about good ingredients cooked well. Chef Erhan Kostepen is the former executive chef of always-good Mandolin Aegean, which explains the high level of dishes rushing out of this kitchen.

1-800-Lucky
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky

11. 1-800-Lucky

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

This funky Asian food market is stacked with vendors dishing out mouthwatering options such as ramen, dim sum, matcha ice cream, sushi and more. Here, everyone will find something they can enjoy—even your one friend who just wants to skip dinner and go straight to drinks, like boxed sake and frozen Kirin beer.

Kush
Photograph: Courtesy Kush/Hernan Corredor

12. Kush

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Midtown
  • price 2 of 4

Sitting on the edge of Wynwood, Kush does the burger and beer combo well, in a space that’ll add some funky charm to your Instagram posts. Every burger variation is worth drooling over. Plus, in the sometimes likely event that you’ll have to wait for a table at this tiny spot, there’s a quirky botanica-inspired waiting room a couple of doors down where you can enjoy a beer.

The Salty Donut
Photograph: Courtesy The Salty Donut/Donna Irene Muccio

13. The Salty Donut

  • Restaurants
  • Bakeries
  • Wynwood
  • price 1 of 4

This is the nexus of Miami’s doughnut obsession is where hand-made confections are rolled fresh and baked daily. Pick from assorted flavors, vegan varieties and boozy holes, plus freshly brewed Intelligentsia coffee. Get Salty staples like the maple bacon brioche with Miami Smokers’ bacon crackling topping or the guava-and-cheese doughnut, which is basically Miami in dessert form. The bakery is known for secret releases and special collabs, so keep an eye on their Instagram page for deets.

Buya Yakitori + Izakaya
Photograph: Courtesy Buya Izakaya + Yakitori

14. Buya Yakitori + Izakaya

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wynwood

This traditional izakaya restaurant, Japan’s answer to Britain’s gastropubs, serves elevated Japanese street food in an intimate, wood-accented space. Grab a seat along the exhibition kitchen to watch yakitori, hotpot and other dishes leave the line. Unctuous, booze-soaking dishes are the move here, like the karaage chicken, tempura beech mushroom (like a blooming onion but better) and sweet and savory pork belly. 

Hiden
Photograph: Courtesy Hiden

15. Hiden

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Wynwood
  • price 4 of 4

Hiden is a top-secret omakase counter tucked behind the back of the unassuming Taco Stand. Only a handful of diners can sit at the counter so reservations are a must (and hard to come by). The day of, you’ll receive a code that’ll get you in the door. It's steep, at $200 per person, but Hiden does offer an undeniably cool dining experience. You'll get unique, made-to-order sushi and cooked dishes served by true pros. Oh, and you'll get to pick your own sake vessel from an assortment of adorable vintage cups.

Beaker & Gray
Photograph: Brett Hufziger

16. Beaker & Gray

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

Beaker & Gray works great for date night, happy hour bites, a late dinner or just simply as a trendy place to get some amazing cocktails with some equally impressive food. In a culinary scene where concepts either go super barebones or way too overboard in aesthetic choices, Beaker & Gray’s design is balanced and its laid-back atmosphere inviting. The menu of shareable plates also straddles a smart line between flair and functionality. You can’t go wrong with an order of cheeseburger croquettes paired with one of the low abv drinks from the lunch cocktail menu.

Salt & Straw
Photograph: Courtesy Salt & Straw

17. Salt & Straw

The beloved Portland creamery began with a pushcart and now arrives in Miami as a phenom. There are the lauded seasonal flavors (we’re partial to the festive vegan chai eggnog), the old standbys (you haven’t lived until you’ve tried the chocolate gooey brownie) and also some downright insane creations (blue cheese and pear is, we dare say, actually kind of awesome).

18. Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar + Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Latin American
  • Midtown

Even some breweries in Wynwood feel more like a dance club, but luckily there’s Spanglish to hold down a more adult cocktail bar vibe. Expect multi-ingredient drink creations, like an old-fashioned spiked with cold brew. There’s also a fine food menu with everything from a frita to a ribeye for two. And while it’s more chill at happy hour than lots of Wynwood’s bass-pumping bars, Spanglish still breaks out into a late-night fiesta.

Zak the Baker
Photograph: Wei Shi

19. Zak the Baker

  • Restaurants
  • Delis
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

This hip kosher bakery bakes loaves of the best bread you’ll find in Miami. The minimalist shop has a delightfully odd following of old-school Jewish deli aficionados and young Wynwood hipsters. While the popular challah sells out in hours, you can always find a selection of incredibly tasty and fresh sandwiches, toasts, soups and more Jewish classics with creative twists.

The Butcher Shop
Photograph: Rodney Stewart

20. The Butcher Shop

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Wynwood
  • price 2 of 4

This German-inspired beer garden serves cold pints and fluffy pierogis. For an afternoon of Oktoberfest via Miami, this is your spot. Butcher Shop is a reliable choice for a bite and a beer—especially if it’s a gorgeous day out. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 3pm to 7pm, featuring discounted Bavarian bites and half-priced drinks, and you can grab bottomless brunch cocktails every Saturday and Sunday.

