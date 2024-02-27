Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Blue Collar
Photograph: Courtesy Blue Collar

This beloved, long-running MiMo restaurant is moving and expanding

Blue Collar will close its current location this spring.

Falyn Wood
Written by
Falyn Wood
Advertising

After 12 years (a millennium in Miami time), Blue Collar is finally bidding farewell to its cozy, 800-square-foot spot at the historic Biscayne Hotel. But it’s not a goodbye for the elevated comfort food restaurant or its long-term relationship with the city’s charming MiMo neighborhood.

This April, Blue Collar will leave its current location and move directly across the street into a 4,000-square-foot space at 6789 Biscayne Boulevard (the location of chef José Mendín's shuttered Patio Isola and before that, La Placita). For the first time, the beloved restaurant will have a full bar, along with an expanded menu and much more space for both indoor and outdoor dining.

Danny Serfer, the passionate chef-owner behind Blue Collar and another local favorite, Mignonette, promises things won’t change too much: “I can assure folks that ‘The New Blue’ will embrace the same spirit, menu concept and pricing as ‘Classic Blue,’” he says. 

With a much larger kitchen and seating for 140 guests between the dining room and patio, Blue Collar’s next iteration will build on its existing menu of flavorful homestyle dishes. Expect new dailies like soups (including a year-round matzo ball soup), chops and house-made pasta and breads. 

The new full bar will focus on classic cocktails—think martinis, old fashioneds and cosmos—and none of those “handlebar mustached mixologists and drinks that take 30 minutes to make,” Serfer says. And yes, there will be a happy hour at the space’s newly constructed bar.

As for Blue Collar’s original home, “It’s staying in the family,” says Serfer. “The space is precious to me and I’ll be introducing something 100% new there when the time is right.”

Blue Collar will close at 6730 Biscayne Boulevard sometime in late March or early April for its official transition to 6789, which will open by the end of April 2024, according to the team. Lunch, happy hour and dinner will be served initially, with breakfast and brunch rolling out shortly thereafter. For updates, follow @bluecollarmiami.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.