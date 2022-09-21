This Coral Gables cinema is letting moviegoers pay what they can

There’s a lot that’s out of reach these days—real estate, cars, Choco Tacos. Moviegoing is a pastime that’s also at risk, threatened by inflation and the dozens of streaming services available to us. Fortunately for motion pictures, Coral Gables Art Cinema is endeavoring to give everyone access to quality films, no matter the circumstances.

The art-house cinema welcomes guests to pay what they can for first-run feature films all throughout the month of October. Coral Gables Art Cinema plans to offer at least one screening per week where patrons can set the ticket price—no strings attached and no minimum amount required.

While the initiative isn’t new, having been around for years as part of its Family Day on Aragon screenings on the second weekend of every month, it is the first time the nonprofit institution extends the opportunity to include first-run flicks—from documentaries to regional premieres to independent films.

"We aim to make the movie-going experience inclusive and attainable to all members of our community," says Brenda Moe, executive director for the Coral Gables Art Cinema. "'Pay-what-you-can tickets are an excellent way to extend the availability of the arts, reduce the barrier to entry, and introduce our cultural institution to a new audience in our fast-growing region."

Not only will flexible pricing help the community, but it should also free up some cash for popcorn—our favorite excuse to hit the cinema.