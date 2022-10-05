This is the only Miami bar to rank among the World’s 50 Best in 2022

The votes have been tallied and Miami’s Café La Trova now ranks number 21 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars. Like an Oscars for the booze business, the list was compiled by an Academy of more than 650 drinks experts, renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists who honored the best in the world last night.

Photograph: 52 Chefs Cantineros at Café La Trova

Moving up from its number 28 spot in 2021, Café La Trova continues to rack up accolades as the pitch-perfect homage to Cuba’s cantinero style of bartending. Back in 2020, the Little Havana darling debuted on the World’s 50 Best’s extended list, ranking at number 70—an incredible feat in a year when the industry endured the height of Covid, and an even higher achievement considering no other bar in Miami was included. That same year, they also took home a Spirited Award for Best American Bar Team.

“This one is dedicated to all the Latinos and immigrants fighting to make their dreams come true,” says La Trova co-owner and legendary Master Cantinero Julio Cabrera, who attended the big reveal in Barcelona with partner David Martinez. “We especially want to recognize and thank all our staff and also our guests for their continuous support. We are proud to be on Calle Ocho and represent Little Havana.”

Photograph: Anthony Nader - 52 Chefs Julio Cabrera at Café La Trova

The latest Best Bars list features entries from 26 cities, including a whopping six New York drinkeries (Double Chicken Please, No. 6; Katana Kitten, No. 9; Attaboy, No. 22; Overstory, No. 34; Dante, No. 36 and Employees Only, No. 47) and the return of Chicago for the first time since 2018 with Kumiko (No. 25).

The number one spot was claimed by Barcelona’s “Paradiso,” marking the first time in history that the Catalonian capital has topped the list and ending the long reign of New York and London bars receiving the distinction.