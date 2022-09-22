This Miami museum is launching free film screenings on the water

Miami is no stranger to the floating cinema. We’ve seen our share of boat-in movies, Super Bowl watch parties on the sandbar and the occasional 4/20-themed flick on the beach. This fall, the trend gets the family-friendly treatment courtesy of the Pérez Art Museum Miami, which introduces Floating Films on the Bay this fall. The free, monthly movie series will begin screenings this October and run through December—when the weather is finally cool enough to do anything outdoors.

On Thursday, October 6, folks can catch In the Heights, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. On November 3 for National Novel Writing Month, the museum screens the documentary Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, which chronicles the legendary life of the Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. The series closes on December 22 with a timely showing of The Holiday. A decidedly cozy flick, but do resist the urge to dress the part—it’s still Miami and the movie will be shown outdoors.

Movies will be screened on Biscayne Bay from Ballyhoo Boats’ 60-foot floating screen. Showings begin at 6pm and are completely free to attend with prior RSVP. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and folks are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to make the whole experience more comfortable. A handheld fan wouldn't be a bad idea either.