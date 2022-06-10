This new Coral Gables restaurant brings a tasting counter to the neighborhood

Miami is really riding the fine-dining wave. There’s the newly minted Michelin-starred restaurants in Miami, the long list of Bib Gourmands recipients and the spate of pricey meat and seafood concepts spots the city. What’s next in line? The Lion & the Rambler, bringing a multicourse menu and tasting counter concept to the neighborhood.



Opening on Wednesday, June 15, chef/owner Michael Bolen’s contemporary American restaurant takes over the former Eating House location, which has been fully transformed by designer Paula Lemme. Hand-painted lion frescos by Canadian muralist Derkz line the walls, a dark, moody color palette was introduced and cozy banquettes were added for maximum comfort in the snug, 42-seat dining room. The aforementioned counter greets you upon entering the Ponce de Leon restaurant.

Photograph: Courtesy The Lion & the Rambler

Bolen, who worked in French restaurants in Boston and San Diego, focuses on technique-driven dishes and hyper-seasonal dining—a dream he’s finally making a reality at the Lion & the Rambler, his first restaurant. “Cooking with the abundance of locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients has always been important to me—it allows us the opportunity to constantly be experimenting in the kitchen,” he says.

Some of that experimentation plays out in the nine-course tasting menu, priced at an affordable $120. There’s the trout roe with crème fraiche and nori; boniato prepared with orange and macadamia; tuna made with blood orange and furikake and a NY strip steak served with charred onions and watercress. Dessert gets even more playful with a Twinkie and sesame amazake, a Japanese fermented rice drink. Wine and sake pairings will be available for an additional $55 and by-the-glass options of low-proof spirits, beer, wine and house-made kombucha.

The Lion & the Rambler opens on Wednesday and, as is true of every restaurant in Miami these days, reservations are a must.

Photograph: Courtesy The Lion & the Rambler