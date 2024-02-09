This new Jamaican speakeasy in Downtown Miami is a whole vibe

Here's your first look at Mangrove, a restaurant and lounge with soulful sounds, local art and all the moody details.

Downtown’s new wave of eclectic restaurant and nightlife offerings continues with the arrival of Mangrove, a new Jamaican concept set to open on Thursday, February 15.

From the same team behind Jrk! in Aventura and Downtown, Mangrove positions itself as a bar, restaurant and lounge on a mission to “redefine the casual fine dining experience.”

Unlike the local fast-casual chain that preceded it, Mangrove gives off serious tropical speakeasy vibes with a full cocktail menu to complement its more elevated, authentic Jamaican and Caribbean-inspired fare. Actually, Mangrove is tucked behind Jrk! in Downtown.

Photograph: Courtesy Mangrove

Walk through the front of Jrk! past the counter where you’d typically order yummy bowls of jerk chicken or oxtail to find Mangrove, an intimate, dimly lit space filled with vintage details like channeled leather banquettes, caned Cesca chairs, greenery spilling over the bar and a yellow-tiled DJ booth lined with vinyl records.

Paintings by local artists fill the walls, hinting at the owners’ goal of creating a community-driven space with Mangrove. "This project is about breaking down barriers and uniting people through food, music and culture," says Mangrove’s managing partner, Max Pierre.

Photograph: Courtesy Mangrove

By day, guests can hang out in the space to enjoy their meals during Jrk!’s regular hours. By night, the lounge seamlessly transforms into Mangrove, serving a dinner menu that includes apps like jerk skewers and mains like ginger rosemary snapper and a signature fried chicken sandwich.

For drinks, Mangrove’s full liquor bar features refreshing, island-inspired cocktails like the Red Red Wine made with white rum, house-made sorrel, ginger and fresh lime juice. The Hotstepper is a vibrant tropical drink made with passionfruit.

Photograph: Courtesy Mangrove

"Mangrove is a testament to our love for Caribbean culture,” says co-founder, executive chef and Kingston native, Wayne Sharpe. “We've curated a space where every dish, every note, and every moment transports you to the heart of Jamaica.”

Every Wednesday, Mangrove will host a lit reggae night that kicks off with happy hours from 5 to 8pm.

Photograph: Courtesy Mangrove

Mangrove is open for dinner Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10pm. The bar and lounge welcome guests on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 6pm to 1am and Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm to 3am.

Find Mangrove at 103 NW 1st Ave, Miami FL 3312. To make a dinner reservation, visit Resy. To learn more about Mangrove visit mangrove.miami or follow @mangrove.miami.