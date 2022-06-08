This popular Neapolitan pizza spot just opened in South Beach

The jump from food truck to brick-and-mortar is often an impossible leap, which makes this new opening all that more exciting. PizzElla, the mobile pizza pop-up we discovered outside of Panther Coffee in Wynwood one evening, has vaulted: as of this week, you can now find the Neapolitan pizza shop inside Time Out Market Miami.



Chef Larry Galper started his career as a talent agent before shifting his focus to cooking, a pivot he credits to his mother, Ella, after whom he named his business and food truck. Raised on homecooked meals by the most influential women in his life, including his grandmothers, Galper knows the merits of using only the finest ingredients to craft his signature Neapolitan-style pizzas. He does simple well: The proof lies in a single bite of his classic Margherita pie, a staple that hits all the right notes with a sauce of fresh tomatoes, rich mozzarella on top, a few tears of basil and a perfectly crispy crust.



PizzElla doles out a few signatures you won’t find anywhere else, like the cacio e pepe pie: a white pizza that takes the popular Roman dish and transforms it into a handheld masterpiece, combining parm and pecorino cheeses, mozzarella, garlic oil, peppery ricotta parm crema and black pepper. There’s also the Italian sausage and peppers combo, featuring red sauce, parm and pecorino cheeses, mozzarella, chorizo and pickled shishito peppers. It packs a delicious punch.



PizzElla opens every day at Time Out Market Miami, slinging pies whose every inch and ingredient remind you why pizza is, we assume, your favorite food.

Photograph: Courtesy PizzElla/Alyssa Smith