This South Florida suburb was just ranked one of the best places to live for families in the U.S.

When it comes to national rankings, it’s not every day we get to celebrate a win here in Miami. Normally, we lead the pack in things like “least affordable housing” and “most batsh*t drivers.” Today, though, we’re leaning into our lesser-known wholesome side.

According to a new survey by Fortune, Palm Beach County's Wellington is the 36th best place to live in the U.S. for families, the only Florida town to make the list, and a title we will gladly claim as the Miami metropolitan area's own.

The report analyzed over 2,000 cities and towns with approximately 20,000 residents or more across the 50 states, weighing data in several different categories, including livability, education, resources for aging adults, financial health and general wellness.

“Situated in sunny South Florida about 30 minutes west of West Palm Beach, Wellington…is a well-manicured and wealthy village also known as the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World,” reads the study, also mentioning that the city boasts a 65-mile bridle trail system, a 30-acre wetlands park and an environmental preserve with 365 acres of trails for hiking and horseback riding.

Photograph: Shutterstock/Perry Correll

Wellington’s proximity to Miami—less than 1.5 hours via Florida’s Turnpike—is also a big plus.

“For everyday locals, the rural but pristine village is family-friendly, providing a high quality of life, great schools, three nearby hospitals and numerous recreational activities,” continues the write-up. “There’s a tennis complex, aquatics center and acres of golf country.”

Got a growing family? Maybe it’s time to consider a move to Wellington—though with a median sale price for single-family residences of $633,853 in 2022, don’t expect to avoid those sky-high Miami prices if you do.

The 50 best places to live for families in the U.S.

1. Silver Spring, Maryland

2. Upper Merion, Pennsylvania

3. Chantilly, Virginia

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Mason, Ohio

6. Franklin, Tennessee

7. Lafayette, Colorado

8. Overland Park, Kansas

9. Morristown, New Jersey

10. Portsmouth, New Hampshire

11. Somerville, Massachusetts

12. Woodbury, Minnesota

13. Frisco, Texas

14. San Jose, California

15. North Hempstead, New York

16. Bethany, Oregon

17. South Portland, Maine

18. Middletown, Wisconsin

19. Westfield, Indiana

20. West Chicago, Illinois

21. Shoreline, Washington

22. Sandy, Utah

23. Middletown, Delaware

24. Iowa City, Iowa

25. Wake Forest, North Carolina

26. Bozeman, Montana

27. Suwanee, Georgia

28. Kapolei, Hawaii

29. South Burlington, Vermont

30. Meridian, Idaho

31. O'Fallon, Missouri

32. Stamford, Connecticut

33. Bentonville, Arkansas

34. Alabaster, Alabama

35. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

36. Wellington, Florida

37. Chandler, Arizona

38. Omaha, Nebraska

39. Fargo, North Dakota

40. Georgetown, Kentucky

41. Rock Hill, South Carolina

42. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

43. Cheyenne, Wyoming

44. Anchorage, Alaska

45. Morgantown, West Virginia

46. Olive Branch, Mississippi

47. Providence, Rhode Island

48. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

49. Enterprise, Nevada

50. Lafayette, Louisiana