This South Florida suburb was just ranked one of the best places to live for families in the U.S.

When it comes to national rankings, it’s not every day we get to celebrate a win here in Miami. Normally, we lead the pack in things like “least affordable housing” and “most batsh*t drivers.” Today, though, we’re leaning into our lesser-known wholesome side.
According to a new survey by Fortune, Palm Beach County's Wellington is the 36th best place to live in the U.S. for families, the only Florida town to make the list, and a title we will gladly claim as the Miami metropolitan area's own.
The report analyzed over 2,000 cities and towns with approximately 20,000 residents or more across the 50 states, weighing data in several different categories, including livability, education, resources for aging adults, financial health and general wellness.
“Situated in sunny South Florida about 30 minutes west of West Palm Beach, Wellington…is a well-manicured and wealthy village also known as the Winter Equestrian Capital of the World,” reads the study, also mentioning that the city boasts a 65-mile bridle trail system, a 30-acre wetlands park and an environmental preserve with 365 acres of trails for hiking and horseback riding.
Wellington’s proximity to Miami—less than 1.5 hours via Florida’s Turnpike—is also a big plus.
“For everyday locals, the rural but pristine village is family-friendly, providing a high quality of life, great schools, three nearby hospitals and numerous recreational activities,” continues the write-up. “There’s a tennis complex, aquatics center and acres of golf country.”
Got a growing family? Maybe it’s time to consider a move to Wellington—though with a median sale price for single-family residences of $633,853 in 2022, don’t expect to avoid those sky-high Miami prices if you do.
