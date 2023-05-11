Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shingo
Photograph: Salar Abduaziz

This stunning Omakase restaurant just opened in Coral Gables

Shingo brings elevated Japanese design and high-quality seafood to the neighborhood

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

The proliferation of Omakase across the city continues with Shingo, a shiny new spot that opens in Coral Gables tonight. Chef Shingo Akikuni’s eponymous restaurant is located inside the iconic La Palma building, a historic property in the midst of a renaissance as it prepares to welcome Thomas Keller’s Bouchon at some point this year.

First, though, is Shingo, and there’s a lot about it you’ve likely encountered before. The unassuming entrance, the restrained elegance of Japanese design, the intimate experience and perhaps even the chef, who some might recognize from Michelin-starred Hiden where he previously worked.

There’s also quite a bit different and new about Shingo. For its apparent simplicity, Shingo’s aesthetic took years to conceive and come together—the 850-square-foot space was entirely designed and constructed by expert woodworkers in Kyto, who then deconstructed it and reassembled it in Miami. This includes building the Hinoki-wood, L-shaped counter, a striking reminder of Japanese culture. The material, which is considered sacred, only grows wild in Japan and Taiwan.

The smaller bits are unique and memorable too, like the adorable chopstick holders fashioned in the shapes of various food (mine was an oyster) and the ceramic plates dotted with flamingos, palm leaves and other tropical motifs, which were specifically made for the Miami restaurant by Kyoto-based ceramicist Shin Murata.

Shingo
Photograph: Courtesy Shingo

None of it is meant to distract you from the food—which is very good. Shingo’s 18-course menu comprises a seasonal variety of fresh sushi and Yakimono dishes, such as the Binchotan-charcoal-grilled eel topped with caviar and fresh wasabi (it will turn eel haters into lovers with a single bite). Ingredients are imported from Japan as well as sourced locally in Florida.

Shingo, which opens tonight, serves dinner Tuesday through Saturday with two seatings per night (6pm and 9pm). The 18-course omakase experience is $180 per person and an optional wine and sake pairing is available for an additional $95 per person. Reservations are a must and can be made via their website.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.