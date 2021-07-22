The 10 Miami restaurants worthy of Michelin stars

Due to some combination of money and politics and other mysterious reasons we might never understand, Miami doesn’t appear in the Michelin Guide. While that’s obviously a vile oversight, it does open the door for one of our favorite games: If someday Thanos snapped his finger and gave us the power to award Michelin stars, which of the best Miami restaurants would get them? Our initial list started with a whole lot of deserving spots, like about 30, seriously. Then we ruled out a lot of excellent outposts from elsewhere (looking at you, Uchi, Osteria Morini and Cote) because the Michelin Guide favors restaurants influenced by a chef’s personality. And so we ended up instead with local spots (including some new Miami restaurants) that put out some serious Michelin-caliber cooking and also have chefs whose talent and experience dictate amazing menus.

