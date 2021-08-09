Tickets are on sale now for the Hot Tub Party & Cinema

Friday the 13th is suddenly a lucky day for Miamians: that’s when the highly anticipated Hot Tub Party & Cinema is finally opening and tickets are on sale now. Originally scheduled to take over a South Beach rooftop this summer, the party moves ground level to a vacant lot in Wynwood adjacent to the FunDimension arcade.

The pop-up that nearly broke the Internet (or at least our Instagram) kicks things off with a screening of ‘80s classic and seminal Miami flick Scarface. Tickets for the self-proclaimed “best placed to experience the beauty of movies” are available online—and they’re not cheap. A group of four can expect to pay $500 for access to a hot tub for four hours, towels for each person and a complimentary bottle of champagne for the group. Additional food, drink and the use of a hookah are not included but will be sold at the venue. There’s also a VIP option that includes a bathrobe and access to a cabana for every person in the group. This premium package will run you $1000 for a group of six but is certainly worth thinking about should pruning be a concern.

Riding solo? Hot Tub Party makes sure you’re well accounted for with a $50 general admission ticket to a general seating area (either on a couch or at the bar). You’ll have a full view of the movie and—who knows?!—might even get invited to soak in a jacuzzi with a stranger.