Miami
Hot Tub Party & Cinema
Photograph: Courtesy Hot Tub Party & Cinema/@hottubmiami

Tickets are on sale now for the Hot Tub Party & Cinema

Originally scheduled for South Beach, the hot tub cinema launches in Wynwood on Friday, August 13.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/b2956832-bd66-4a07-9b4e-a143c6156768.jpg
Written by
Virginia Gil
Friday the 13th is suddenly a lucky day for Miamians: that’s when the highly anticipated Hot Tub Party & Cinema is finally opening and tickets are on sale now. Originally scheduled to take over a South Beach rooftop this summer, the party moves ground level to a vacant lot in Wynwood adjacent to the FunDimension arcade.

The pop-up that nearly broke the Internet (or at least our Instagram) kicks things off with a screening of ‘80s classic and seminal Miami flick Scarface. Tickets for the self-proclaimed “best placed to experience the beauty of movies” are available online—and they’re not cheap. A group of four can expect to pay $500 for access to a hot tub for four hours, towels for each person and a complimentary bottle of champagne for the group. Additional food, drink and the use of a hookah are not included but will be sold at the venue. There’s also a VIP option that includes a bathrobe and access to a cabana for every person in the group. This premium package will run you $1000 for a group of six but is certainly worth thinking about should pruning be a concern.

Riding solo? Hot Tub Party makes sure you’re well accounted for with a $50 general admission ticket to a general seating area (either on a couch or at the bar). You’ll have a full view of the movie and—who knows?!—might even get invited to soak in a jacuzzi with a stranger.

