First came the drive-in, then the boat-in—Miami’s favorite alternative to the growing outdoor movie trend—and soon, going to the cinema will be sitting in a warm inflatable pool with your friends on a rooftop in South Beach.

This August, fans of unconventional moviegoing will get the chance to experience Hot Tub Party & Cinema, a summer pop-up with more buzz words than we know what to do with. It bills itself as “the best place to experience the beauty of movies,” which could very well be true if you were, say, a California Raisin. Sitting in three feet of water for two hours just seems like a recipe for permanently shriveled skin. But we digress.

According to its Instagram page, the cinema will be located atop the 1111 Lincoln Road parking garage. It’ll boast panoramic views of the city and a rooftop lounge where food and drinks will be sold. Seating at the al-fresco theater will be in the form of 20 inflatable hot tubs with LED lights. Each pool looks to fit four people comfortably or six if proximity to other half-naked people isn’t a concern.

Schedules and pricing haven’t been posted yet but there is a giveaway going on now, so be sure to check out Hot Tub Party on Instagram for your chance to win tickets for you and three friends. We’re not affiliated—just deeply curious and, admittedly, hopeful one of you reports back on the status of your pruning fingers (and other things).