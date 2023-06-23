Time Out Market Miami closes next week. Here’s where to find your favorite eateries when it does.

We’re still in denial that Time Out Market Miami is set to close its doors for good next Friday, June 30. Now that we’ve been able to enjoy the food hall’s talented chefs, eclectic programming and friendly, laidback vibes for the last four years, it’s hard to imagine South Beach without it. As we head into the final week, we’re sending out heartfelt thanks to everyone who’s touched Time Out Market Miami in some way since its opening in 2019, from the staff to all the vendors and guests.

But this isn’t goodbye. The masterminds behind the food hall’s final 16 eateries are among the best chefs in the city—and whatever they have planned next, we know one thing for sure: We want to be a part of it. Wondering where to find your favorite Time Out Market Miami eateries after June 30? Peruse all the eateries’ latest updates below. And, in the meantime, the Market’s still open as usual through June 30, so go out and support while you can!

33 Kitchen

This Peruvian mainstay hasn’t announced any plans for the future just yet. In the meantime, you can keep up with 33 Kitchen and Chef Sebastian Fernandez on Instagram.

Baklava Bakery

This purveyor of Middle Eastern desserts and crêpes already has a new outpost at Julia & Henry’s, a new multi-level food hall in Downtown. You can also keep up with Baklava Bakery on Instagram.

The Blakery

Founder Blake Warman has a cookie truck on the way, with plans to launch at the end of summer. He’s also got a few special collaborations and a huge rebrand in the works for his imaginative cookie empire.

“We are working on finding a potential brick and mortar spot to sell out of in the interim, but our cookies are shipped nationwide via our website. Updates about our cookie truck, collaborations and rebrand will be made on our Instagram,” he says.

Photograph: Time Out

Chick'n Jones

This Oprah-approved, chef-driven modern fried chicken shop hasn’t announced any plans for the future just yet. In the meantime, you can keep up with Chick'n Jones and Chef Amaris Jones on Instagram.

Dale Street Food

Dale Street Food hasn’t announced any plans for the future yet, but given Chef Monika Dominguez’s track record rising the ranks at Zuma, KYU and Chug’s Diner, you can assume she’s already cooking up her next move. In the meantime, keep up with Dale Street Food in Instagram.

EDAN Cafe

EDAN is one of the Market’s newest vendors, serving artisanal coffee, baked goods and simple but delicious European-style sandwiches. A creation of Aitor Garate Berasaluze (the chef behind the Market’s award-winning Basque kitchen, Lur), EDAN has yet to announce any plans for the future. In the meantime, you can keep up with EDAN Cafe and Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze on Instagram.

Photograph: Courtesy Gutenburg

Gutenburg

As one of the Market’s last vendors to open, Gutenberg made a fast impression with its German-inspired smash burgers comprised of all house-made ingredients, from its fresh brioche potato buns to its bespoke spice blend and sauces. Though future plans have not yet been announced, you can keep up with Gutenburg, Chef Jorge Kauam and Chef Richard Ortega on Instagram.

KAE Sushi

Before opening at Time Out Market last month, KAE Sushi was already an established neighborhood staple in Coral Gables. Though you’ll know longer be able to enjoy the fresh, Miami-inspired Nikkei and sushi in South Beach, you can still satisfy your cravings at the original brick-and-mortar location (143 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables). Keep up with KAE Sushi and Chef Efra Landa on Instagram, too.

La Santa Taqueria

La Santa’s South Beach outpost is closing, but you can still find Chef Omar Montero’s original, vibrant taco shop in Little River. The restaurant and adjoining mezcaleria are as busy as ever thanks to La Santa’s rep as a lively and authentic option for CDMX-inspired street food. Keep up with La Santa Taqueria and Chef Omar Montero on Instagram, too.

Time Out Market Miami

Lur

Known for its award-winning Spanish tapas and Basque gastronomy, Lur has remained one of the Market’s most coveted eateries since opening in 2021. Though it hasn’t announced any plans for the future just yet, you can keep up with Lur and Chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze on Instagram.

The Maiz Project

This delicious homage to Chef Richard Ortega’s small hometown in Venezuela hasn’t announced any plans for the future just yet, but we will definitely be contemplating our next juicy, handcrafted corn arepa as we wait. In the meantime, you can keep up with The Maiz Project and Chef Richard Ortega on Instagram.

Pho Mo

Miamians with a hankering for Vietnamese have Phuc Yeah’s number on speed dial. That’s why, though it’s closing its long-running South Beach spin-off, we can breathe somewhat easier knowing the original Upper East Side spot remains ready to welcome with its red paper lanterns, old-school hip-hop playlist and stellar Viet-Cajun food. Be sure to keep up with Pho Mo, Phuc Yea and Chef Cesar Zapata on Instagram for the latest updates, too.

Photograph: Alyssa Smith

PizzElla

Since opening in 2022, this Neapolitan pizza spot helmed by Chef Larry Galper has racked up the accolades, earning props from Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, Miami New Times, SOBEWFF and others. Though no official announcements have been made, Galper tells us, “The plan remains the same: Amazing pizza with amazing service.” Be sure to keep up with PizzElla on Instagram for the latest updates.

Plants & Bowls

Consuming good stuff when you’re surrounded by good stuff will make you feel awesome: That’s been the simple logic behind Plants & Bowls since opening at the Market in 2021. Miguel Ditrolio’s plant-filled wellness cafe has yet to announce future plans, but you can keep up with the Plants & Bowls team and their next move via Instagram.

The Rogue Panda

At The Rogue Panda, culinary innovators from Momofuku and Eleven Madison Park conceived instant favorites like the plant-based slippery dumplings and more meatless Chinese classics packed with rich, umami flavors. Though the beloved vegan Chinese restaurant as yet to unveil any future plans, you can keep up with The Rogue Panda via their Instagram to catch the latest updates.

YU ME

At his Time Out Market Miami outpost, Chef Hiro San serves a heartfelt take on Japanese comfort food. Though the South Beach location is closing, you’ll still be able to find his classic chicken yakitori, pork katsu, yakiniku steak and vegetable tempura at Yakko Bistro, the original, unpretentious izakaya restaurant in North Miami Beach. Be sure to follow YU ME and Yakko Bistro on Instagram, too.