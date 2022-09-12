Time Out Market Miami extends its Friday happy hour for a very good cause

There’s always a reason to drink on Fridays. It’s the end of the work week. It’s the start of the weekend. It’s someone’s birthday. The day ends in the letter Y. It’s happy hour. As you can see, there are many and, this Friday, we’re adding one more to the growing list of excuses to knock one back.

On September 16, Time Out Market Miami extends its Friday happy hour two extra hours and will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the afternoon to Feeding South Florida. Stop by the South Beach food hall anytime between 3pm and 8pm and enjoy discounted prices on pretty much the whole bar menu. You’ll pay $5 for local beers on draft, $7 for a select (but sizeable) list of wines by the glass (think red, white, rosé and sparkling) and $8 for a bevy of craft cocktails as well as housemade sangria.

The more you drink, the more good you’ll be doing: 50 percent of bar proceeds will be donated to Feeding South Florida, the area’s leading hunger relief organization, which helps approximately 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population. Keeping you entertained while you sip will be DJ K5V, who spins all afternoon. As far as reasons to drink on a Friday, we’d say this happy hour ranks pretty high on the list. See you then?