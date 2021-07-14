Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right Florida icon-chevron-right Miami icon-chevron-right Your definitive guide to happy hour in Miami on every day of the week
Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

Your definitive guide to happy hour in Miami on every day of the week

Never spend more than you should on cocktails thanks to the best Miami happy hours, available Monday through Sunday

By Virginia Gil and Falyn Freyman
People who love to greet the setting sun with a discount drink in hand have their work cut out for them in the Magic City: there are more happy hours in Miami than there are days in the week or even house in the day. If you wanted you—which, why wouldn’t you?—you could find a place to sip cocktails on the cheap literally Monday through Sunday. It’s par for the course when you’re braving South Beach traffic regularly and exhausted from checking out all the best things to do in Miami—we’ve got some serious steam to blow off! That’s why you’ll find a whole bunch of folks leaving the office and hightailing it to the best bars in Miami the moment they can. They’re in search of cheap drinks and low-effort fun. Lucky for us, in this city, happy hour happens at some of the best restaurants in Miami as well as classic salty dive bars. If you can’t find the right happy hour below, well, we’re not sure what to tell you. 

Best of the city under one roof

Time Out Market Miami
Photograph: Sebastian Fernandez

Time Out Market Miami

Restaurants South Beach

What? Pay $5 for all local draft beers, $7 for selected wines and $8 for selected craft cocktails.

When? Wed–Sun 4–7pm; Fri, Sat 9–11pm

Why go? South Beach isn’t exactly known for its wallet-friendliness, especially when it comes to adult beverages. But at this sprawling food hall located right off Lincoln Road (lovingly curated by yours truly), you can score sweet drink discounts every day it's open. For a refreshing afternoon buzz, try the Cucumber Cooler made with vodka, cucumber shrub, lemon, lime, mint and tonic—it pairs perfectly with bites or a full-on meal from any of the Market’s eateries. 

Best happy hour deals in Miami

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company/Kristam Burello

1. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

Bars South Beach

What? East coast oysters $.95, west coast $1.95; $9 cocktails; $7 wine; $5 beer

When? Daily, 4–8pm

Why go? When oysters are less than a buck, it’s your duty to order them by the dozen. Sweet Liberty affords you that luxury and numerous others, including a fancy rosé or bubbles pairing that won’t break the bank. 

Over Under
Photograph: Courtesy Over Under

2. Over Under

Bars Gastropubs Downtown

What? $5 frozen drinks, wells and wine, plus a shot and a beer; $25 bottles of natty wines; $15 value meal.

When? Daily 3–7pm

Why go? Pregame seven days a week at Downtown’s Florida-themed, tropi-cool spot where the frozen drinks flow and the seafood is always local and fresh (or else they ain’t serving it). They’ve got buckets of beer for $10, $15, $20, depending on how fancy you want to get, and a $15 value meal that’ll make every grown-up happy: a burger, fries and one of the happy hour drink specials for $15. 

Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

3. Jaguar Sun

Bars Cocktail bars Downtown

What? $1 oysters; $10 classic cocktails

When? Sun–Thu 5–7pm

Why go? The secret’s been out on one of our favorite new cocktail bars in Miami, but Jaguar Sun’s more mellow happy hours allows you to indulge in a perfectly shaken daiquiri and fresh oysters in relative peace. 

Monty's Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Chris LeCroy

4. Monty's Raw Bar

Restaurants Seafood Coconut Grove

What? Come for the $6 Pain Removers (pro tip: ask for the PK3), mojitos, frozen drinks and select wines, plus $5 wells, $3 domestic draft beers, $4 imports and $5 premium and craft beers. Shrimp and clams go for a buck each and stone crab claws are also discounted. 

When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm

Why go? When you want your happy hour cocktails strong and with a healthy dose of rowdy scene, look no further than this picturesque waterfront raw bar that really comes alive on Friday afternoons. 

Gramps
Photograph: Courtesy Gramps/Valerie Petralia

5. Gramps Bar

Bars Dive bars Wynwood

What? All drinks are 50 percent off.

When? Mon–Fri 4–8pm

Why go? Gramps’ cocktails are some of the best in Wynwood (we recommend the Moscow Mule or the smoky Rosemary’s Baby), but you can run up a serious tab guzzling the $10 to $12 drinks all night. Luckily, the bar’s happy hour slashes drink prices in half for the post-work crowd. Grab a booth (perfect for some office gossip) or hit the backyard for fresh air.

Lost Boy Dry Goods
Photograph: Courtesy Lost Boy Dry Goods/JCASTRO

6. Lost Boy

Bars Cocktail bars Downtown

What? Half off drink menu and wells.

When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm

Why go? This former Downtown denim shop sure made the transition to a bar look effortless. Now this relaxed pub functions as an ideal happy hour spot with the price of every cocktail on the menu (and they’re all delicious) cut in half (about $7–$8 for cocktails and $4–$5 for wine). On Friday's happy hour is reliably slammed.

Tiki cocktail at Phuc Yea
Photograph: Courtesy Phuc Yea

7. Phuc Yea

Restaurants Vietnamese Little Haiti / Lemon City

What? $8 house cocktails; $1 east coast oysters, $2 west coast oysters.

When? Wed, Thu 5–7pm; Fri, Sat 6–7:30pm

Why go? Feel like your miles away from Miami at Phuc Yea’s Asian-inspired lantern garden. The crimson-decked oasis is where you’ll want to be for the restaurant’s buzzy happy hour, featuring a selection of east and west coast oysters (They’ve got Kusshi on the menu!) and an array of seasonal cocktails flavored with house-made syrups and infused spirits. 

Mac's Club Deuce, Bars and lounges, Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Mac's Club Deuce/Alys Tomlinson

8. Mac’s Club Deuce

Bars South Beach

What? Two-for-one drinks.

When? Daily, 8am–7pm

Why go? Mac’s iconic happy hour makes your favorite happy hour look like a very sad hour. To start, it lasts for 11 hours, which is just—wow. Order up and the bartender will give you a poker chip along with your drink. Don’t lose it. When you’re ready for round two, hand it over to the bartender and enjoy another cold one on the house.

Le Chick
Photograph: Courtesy Le Chick

9. Le Chick

Restaurants American Wynwood

What? 50-percent off on all cocktails

When? Mon–Fri 3:30–6:30pm

Why go? Variety! Get there right at start time and work your way through a long list of options, from frozé to spicy margaritas to Aperol spritzes and more. Le Chick’s burger isn’t part of the deal but it’s always a good idea. Turning up on a Tuesday? You’re in luck because happy hour runs all night.

Bulla Gastrobar
Photograph: Courtesy Bulla Gastrobar

10. Bulla Gastrobar

Restaurants Doral

What? Specialty cocktails are $7, while wine, sangria and beer are all half-price.

When? Daily, 5–7pm

Why go? Despite the high concentration of corporations and businesses headquartered in Doral, it’s still slim-pickings for places to have a drink after work. It wasn’t until Bulla came along that the neighborhood’s thirsty nine-to-fivers had a spacious bar and high-top tables on which to sit and sip craft cocktails. Heads-up: Bulla offers the same happy hour at its Coral Gables location.

Esotico Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Graspa Group/James Woodley

11. Esotico Miami

Bars Cocktail bars Omni

What? Select cocktails are $8 cocktails (including a daily daiquiri and several tiki drinks) as well as small plates, such as spring rolls and chicken wings.

When? Mon–Fri 5–7pm

Why go? Besides the totally ’grammable indoor/outdoor setting filled with neon accents and palm fronds, where else can you sip on elaborate, Polynesian-inspired cocktails while trying out regional fare like ahi tuna poke and pork gyoza dumplings?

Black Market
Photograph: Courtesy Black Market

12. Black Market

Bars Sports Bars Downtown

What? Two-for-one drinks.

When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm

Why go? If you’re a sports lover looking for a spot to post up before the big game, Black Market is located Downtown less than a mile from the FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena). Or catch the action from one of more than 30 4k TVs lining the walls while sipping on two-fers and munching on classic snacks like wings, guac and gooey mac and cheese. Bonus: Black Market opened a second location at Bayside Marketplace up the street and the same deals are available there too. 

Kush by Spillover
Photograph: Courtesy Kush Hospitality

13. Kush Coconut Grove

What? $5 Moose Juice, a shot and a beer; BoGo on draught beer and wine; $5 select apps

When? Mon–Fri 5–7pm

Why go? You’re nostalgic for Moose Juice, the sweet, potent punch once served at the now-shuttered neighborhood bar Moe’s. If the sweet stuff isn’t for you, Kush also offers a wide selection of locally made brews and craft beer. Literally every single Kush Hospitality restaurant offers a killer happy hour special so be sure to check the Kush spot nearest you.

Nobu Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Nobu Miami Beach

14. Nobu Miami

Restaurants Japanese Miami Beach

What? $45 bento box; $35 vegan bento box; $10 cocktails.

When? Mon–Thu 6–7pm

Why go? Ball on a budget at Nobu Miami Beach’s Tanoshi hour, offering a daily bento box special filled with all of the restaurant’s classic dishes for less than $50.

Rusty Pelican
Photograph: Michael Pisarri

15. Rusty Pelican

Restaurants Seafood Miami

What? Half off appetizers, $5 beer, $6 wells, $7 house wine and select cocktails; specialty wines are $9 a glass.

When? Mon–Thu 4–6:30pm

Why go? Few spots are more suited for sunset than the waterfront Rusty Pelican. The classy west-facing restaurant gives you a front-row seat for the sunset, which just happens to time perfectly with the not-too-shabby happy hour.

The Citadel
Photograph: Karli Evans

16. The Citadel

Restaurants Food court Little River

What? Select craft cocktails and wine are $6; spirits are $7; beer is $3.

When? Wed–Sun 4–7pm

Why go? Whether you’re stopping in at this eclectic Little River food hall for a casual weeknight dinner with some ambiance or kicking back after a long day at work, the Citadel’s rooftop happy hour is never a bad idea—especially when a personal pie from Ash Pizza Parlor is involved.

 

Sherwoods Bistro & Bar
Photograph: FujifilmGirl

17. Sherwoods Bistro & Bar

Restaurants American creative Little River

What? $5 draft beer; $6 cava, and the house white and red; $7 spirits; and $8 select specialty cocktails.

When? Daily 5–7pm

Why go? Decked top to bottom in gorgeous vintage details like tiles salvaged from the French embassy in Portugal, Sherwoods is also worth visiting for its very cute happy hour. We’re particularly into the $8 Tommy’s Margarita made simply with tequila, lime juice and agave.  

Novikov Miami
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

18. Novikov Miami

Restaurants Chinese Downtown

What? $9 cocktails, $8 sake by the glass and discounted bar bites.

When? Mon–Fri 5–8pm

Why go? Head to the glitzy bar during Social Hours for drinks as flashy and fashionable as Novikov's crowd, minus the high-end price tag. Opt for a lychee martini made with probiotic milk, a sparkling yuzu spritz or a chilled glass of Whispering Angel rosé. Make it a meal with an order of dim sum, priced at $8.

Guayaba Dream Slush at SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Photograph: Courtesy SUGARCANE raw bar grill

19. SUGARCANE raw bar grill

Restaurants Fusion Midtown

What? Get signature cocktails, beer cocktails, prosecco with fruit essence and wines by the glass for $8; sushi rolls and select bites are $7. 

When? Mon–Fri 3–6pm

Why go? This mainstay on the Midtown dining scene remains a lively happy hour spot. Grab a refreshing cocktail like the Paloma Ice or Beet Mojito and enjoy people-watching on the patio. And in a wonderful turn of events initiated by the lockdown, SUGARCANE offers its happy hour menu to-go as well.

Back Door Monkey
Photograph: Courtesy Back Door Monkey

20. Back Door Monkey

What? $5 beer; $6 wine; $7 cocktails; $8 maki rolls

When? Wed–Fri 5–7pm

Why go? Back Door Monkey comes to us via the Dirty Rabbit group and its party vibe tracks. The outdoor restaurant has a permanent DJ booth, which also happens to be an old army tank, and a selection of spirit-forward cocktails you can sip on the cheap during its weekday Maki hour.

1-800-Lucky cocktail
Photograph: Courtesy 1-800-Lucky cocktail

21. 1-800-Lucky

Things to do Event spaces Wynwood

What? $9 cocktails; sake, $6 draught beer and wine.

When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm

Why go? Keep it casual at Wynwood’s Asian food hall, where you can eat your way through the continent while still enjoying affordable cocktails in the process. If your happy hour happens to turn into a late night, there’s usually a DJ or some kind of live entertainment to keep the party vibes going.

        Advertising