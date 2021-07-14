Your definitive guide to happy hour in Miami on every day of the week
Never spend more than you should on cocktails thanks to the best Miami happy hours, available Monday through Sunday
People who love to greet the setting sun with a discount drink in hand have their work cut out for them in the Magic City: there are more happy hours in Miami than there are days in the week or even house in the day. If you wanted you—which, why wouldn’t you?—you could find a place to sip cocktails on the cheap literally Monday through Sunday. It’s par for the course when you’re braving South Beach traffic regularly and exhausted from checking out all the best things to do in Miami—we’ve got some serious steam to blow off! That’s why you’ll find a whole bunch of folks leaving the office and hightailing it to the best bars in Miami the moment they can. They’re in search of cheap drinks and low-effort fun. Lucky for us, in this city, happy hour happens at some of the best restaurants in Miami as well as classic salty dive bars. If you can’t find the right happy hour below, well, we’re not sure what to tell you.
Best of the city under one roof
Time Out Market Miami
What? Pay $5 for all local draft beers, $7 for selected wines and $8 for selected craft cocktails.
When? Wed–Sun 4–7pm; Fri, Sat 9–11pm
Why go? South Beach isn’t exactly known for its wallet-friendliness, especially when it comes to adult beverages. But at this sprawling food hall located right off Lincoln Road (lovingly curated by yours truly), you can score sweet drink discounts every day it's open. For a refreshing afternoon buzz, try the Cucumber Cooler made with vodka, cucumber shrub, lemon, lime, mint and tonic—it pairs perfectly with bites or a full-on meal from any of the Market’s eateries.
Best happy hour deals in Miami
1. Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
What? East coast oysters $.95, west coast $1.95; $9 cocktails; $7 wine; $5 beer
When? Daily, 4–8pm
Why go? When oysters are less than a buck, it’s your duty to order them by the dozen. Sweet Liberty affords you that luxury and numerous others, including a fancy rosé or bubbles pairing that won’t break the bank.
2. Over Under
What? $5 frozen drinks, wells and wine, plus a shot and a beer; $25 bottles of natty wines; $15 value meal.
When? Daily 3–7pm
Why go? Pregame seven days a week at Downtown’s Florida-themed, tropi-cool spot where the frozen drinks flow and the seafood is always local and fresh (or else they ain’t serving it). They’ve got buckets of beer for $10, $15, $20, depending on how fancy you want to get, and a $15 value meal that’ll make every grown-up happy: a burger, fries and one of the happy hour drink specials for $15.
3. Jaguar Sun
What? $1 oysters; $10 classic cocktails
When? Sun–Thu 5–7pm
Why go? The secret’s been out on one of our favorite new cocktail bars in Miami, but Jaguar Sun’s more mellow happy hours allows you to indulge in a perfectly shaken daiquiri and fresh oysters in relative peace.
4. Monty's Raw Bar
What? Come for the $6 Pain Removers (pro tip: ask for the PK3), mojitos, frozen drinks and select wines, plus $5 wells, $3 domestic draft beers, $4 imports and $5 premium and craft beers. Shrimp and clams go for a buck each and stone crab claws are also discounted.
When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm
Why go? When you want your happy hour cocktails strong and with a healthy dose of rowdy scene, look no further than this picturesque waterfront raw bar that really comes alive on Friday afternoons.
5. Gramps Bar
What? All drinks are 50 percent off.
When? Mon–Fri 4–8pm
Why go? Gramps’ cocktails are some of the best in Wynwood (we recommend the Moscow Mule or the smoky Rosemary’s Baby), but you can run up a serious tab guzzling the $10 to $12 drinks all night. Luckily, the bar’s happy hour slashes drink prices in half for the post-work crowd. Grab a booth (perfect for some office gossip) or hit the backyard for fresh air.
6. Lost Boy
What? Half off drink menu and wells.
When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm
Why go? This former Downtown denim shop sure made the transition to a bar look effortless. Now this relaxed pub functions as an ideal happy hour spot with the price of every cocktail on the menu (and they’re all delicious) cut in half (about $7–$8 for cocktails and $4–$5 for wine). On Friday's happy hour is reliably slammed.
7. Phuc Yea
What? $8 house cocktails; $1 east coast oysters, $2 west coast oysters.
When? Wed, Thu 5–7pm; Fri, Sat 6–7:30pm
Why go? Feel like your miles away from Miami at Phuc Yea’s Asian-inspired lantern garden. The crimson-decked oasis is where you’ll want to be for the restaurant’s buzzy happy hour, featuring a selection of east and west coast oysters (They’ve got Kusshi on the menu!) and an array of seasonal cocktails flavored with house-made syrups and infused spirits.
8. Mac’s Club Deuce
What? Two-for-one drinks.
When? Daily, 8am–7pm
Why go? Mac’s iconic happy hour makes your favorite happy hour look like a very sad hour. To start, it lasts for 11 hours, which is just—wow. Order up and the bartender will give you a poker chip along with your drink. Don’t lose it. When you’re ready for round two, hand it over to the bartender and enjoy another cold one on the house.
9. Le Chick
What? 50-percent off on all cocktails
When? Mon–Fri 3:30–6:30pm
Why go? Variety! Get there right at start time and work your way through a long list of options, from frozé to spicy margaritas to Aperol spritzes and more. Le Chick’s burger isn’t part of the deal but it’s always a good idea. Turning up on a Tuesday? You’re in luck because happy hour runs all night.
10. Bulla Gastrobar
What? Specialty cocktails are $7, while wine, sangria and beer are all half-price.
When? Daily, 5–7pm
Why go? Despite the high concentration of corporations and businesses headquartered in Doral, it’s still slim-pickings for places to have a drink after work. It wasn’t until Bulla came along that the neighborhood’s thirsty nine-to-fivers had a spacious bar and high-top tables on which to sit and sip craft cocktails. Heads-up: Bulla offers the same happy hour at its Coral Gables location.
11. Esotico Miami
What? Select cocktails are $8 cocktails (including a daily daiquiri and several tiki drinks) as well as small plates, such as spring rolls and chicken wings.
When? Mon–Fri 5–7pm
Why go? Besides the totally ’grammable indoor/outdoor setting filled with neon accents and palm fronds, where else can you sip on elaborate, Polynesian-inspired cocktails while trying out regional fare like ahi tuna poke and pork gyoza dumplings?
12. Black Market
What? Two-for-one drinks.
When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm
Why go? If you’re a sports lover looking for a spot to post up before the big game, Black Market is located Downtown less than a mile from the FTX Arena (formerly AmericanAirlines Arena). Or catch the action from one of more than 30 4k TVs lining the walls while sipping on two-fers and munching on classic snacks like wings, guac and gooey mac and cheese. Bonus: Black Market opened a second location at Bayside Marketplace up the street and the same deals are available there too.
13. Kush Coconut Grove
What? $5 Moose Juice, a shot and a beer; BoGo on draught beer and wine; $5 select apps
When? Mon–Fri 5–7pm
Why go? You’re nostalgic for Moose Juice, the sweet, potent punch once served at the now-shuttered neighborhood bar Moe’s. If the sweet stuff isn’t for you, Kush also offers a wide selection of locally made brews and craft beer. Literally every single Kush Hospitality restaurant offers a killer happy hour special so be sure to check the Kush spot nearest you.
14. Nobu Miami
What? $45 bento box; $35 vegan bento box; $10 cocktails.
When? Mon–Thu 6–7pm
Why go? Ball on a budget at Nobu Miami Beach’s Tanoshi hour, offering a daily bento box special filled with all of the restaurant’s classic dishes for less than $50.
15. Rusty Pelican
What? Half off appetizers, $5 beer, $6 wells, $7 house wine and select cocktails; specialty wines are $9 a glass.
When? Mon–Thu 4–6:30pm
Why go? Few spots are more suited for sunset than the waterfront Rusty Pelican. The classy west-facing restaurant gives you a front-row seat for the sunset, which just happens to time perfectly with the not-too-shabby happy hour.
16. The Citadel
What? Select craft cocktails and wine are $6; spirits are $7; beer is $3.
When? Wed–Sun 4–7pm
Why go? Whether you’re stopping in at this eclectic Little River food hall for a casual weeknight dinner with some ambiance or kicking back after a long day at work, the Citadel’s rooftop happy hour is never a bad idea—especially when a personal pie from Ash Pizza Parlor is involved.
17. Sherwoods Bistro & Bar
What? $5 draft beer; $6 cava, and the house white and red; $7 spirits; and $8 select specialty cocktails.
When? Daily 5–7pm
Why go? Decked top to bottom in gorgeous vintage details like tiles salvaged from the French embassy in Portugal, Sherwoods is also worth visiting for its very cute happy hour. We’re particularly into the $8 Tommy’s Margarita made simply with tequila, lime juice and agave.
18. Novikov Miami
What? $9 cocktails, $8 sake by the glass and discounted bar bites.
When? Mon–Fri 5–8pm
Why go? Head to the glitzy bar during Social Hours for drinks as flashy and fashionable as Novikov's crowd, minus the high-end price tag. Opt for a lychee martini made with probiotic milk, a sparkling yuzu spritz or a chilled glass of Whispering Angel rosé. Make it a meal with an order of dim sum, priced at $8.
19. SUGARCANE raw bar grill
What? Get signature cocktails, beer cocktails, prosecco with fruit essence and wines by the glass for $8; sushi rolls and select bites are $7.
When? Mon–Fri 3–6pm
Why go? This mainstay on the Midtown dining scene remains a lively happy hour spot. Grab a refreshing cocktail like the Paloma Ice or Beet Mojito and enjoy people-watching on the patio. And in a wonderful turn of events initiated by the lockdown, SUGARCANE offers its happy hour menu to-go as well.
20. Back Door Monkey
What? $5 beer; $6 wine; $7 cocktails; $8 maki rolls
When? Wed–Fri 5–7pm
Why go? Back Door Monkey comes to us via the Dirty Rabbit group and its party vibe tracks. The outdoor restaurant has a permanent DJ booth, which also happens to be an old army tank, and a selection of spirit-forward cocktails you can sip on the cheap during its weekday Maki hour.
21. 1-800-Lucky
What? $9 cocktails; sake, $6 draught beer and wine.
When? Mon–Fri 4–7pm
Why go? Keep it casual at Wynwood’s Asian food hall, where you can eat your way through the continent while still enjoying affordable cocktails in the process. If your happy hour happens to turn into a late night, there’s usually a DJ or some kind of live entertainment to keep the party vibes going.
Does your happy hour coincide with the big game?
The best sports bars in Miami to root on your team
These spots will have a beer waiting for you.