Your definitive guide to happy hour in Miami on every day of the week

People who love to greet the setting sun with a discount drink in hand have their work cut out for them in the Magic City: there are more happy hours in Miami than there are days in the week or even house in the day. If you wanted you—which, why wouldn’t you?—you could find a place to sip cocktails on the cheap literally Monday through Sunday. It’s par for the course when you’re braving South Beach traffic regularly and exhausted from checking out all the best things to do in Miami—we’ve got some serious steam to blow off! That’s why you’ll find a whole bunch of folks leaving the office and hightailing it to the best bars in Miami the moment they can. They’re in search of cheap drinks and low-effort fun. Lucky for us, in this city, happy hour happens at some of the best restaurants in Miami as well as classic salty dive bars. If you can’t find the right happy hour below, well, we’re not sure what to tell you.