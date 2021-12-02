Time Out Market’s latest pop-up will have you skipping right to dessert

It’s the season for all things sweet—that one time of year when Miamians hit pause on healthy eating to indulge in things like cakes, cookies and one of our personal favorites, baklava. Lucky for us, the ubiquitous Middle Eastern dessert finds its way to Time Out Market Miami this month, just in time for some pre-holiday feasting.

Baklava Bakery is a small, New York-based company that, like most things last year, found its way to Miami during lockdown. The family-owned business had been selling to some of the region’s best restaurants before Morris Salomon and his nephew, Abbie Bitton, decided to try their hand at retail in Miami. The two started on Instagram (another pandemic truism), selling to locals and hand-delivering boxes brimming with fresh-baked treats. Baklava Bakery also set up shop at several of South Florida’s most popular farmers’ markets, including Aventura Mall’s and Yellow Green in Hollywood.

Photograph: Courtesy Baklava Bakery/Robert Pastoriza

For the next two weeks, Baklava Bakery will be holding court at Time Out Market Miami. In addition to the signature pistachio baklava, you’ll find the best-selling pistachio burma that’s loaded with nuts, waffle shots for a sweeter coffee fix and candied nuts, which the bakery recently added to its repertoire.

Now, who’s ready for dessert?