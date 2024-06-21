Tri-Rail has just introduced an express train between West Palm and Miami: here’s what you need to know

A new express train service will soon offer commuters a seamless, one-seat ride to and from Downtown Miami and West Palm Beach. South Florida’s largest rail system, Tri-Rail, will launch the route on July 1.

Forget shuffling between trains and finding connecting shuttle services. Just sit back, relax and enjoy the ride—it’s a quick one. This train will zoom you to and from the West Palm Beach and MiamiCentral stations in just 95 minutes, speeding up the existing ride time by more than 30 minutes.

The train departs the West Palm Beach station at 6:30am, with short stops at the Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport at Dania Beach and the Metrorail Transfer stations before arriving in Downtown Miami at 8:05am. For a convenient return commute, the express train will depart from MiamiCentral to West Palm at 5:35pm.

If the express train doesn’t fit your schedule, don’t fret just yet. The Tri-Rail will continue to maintain its robust service alongside the new express option. Travelers can still count on 26 weekday trains and 23 weekend trains serving MiamiCentral, keeping Downtown Miami and all non-express trains at the Metrorail Transfer Station easily accessible.

For all the night owls, Tri-Rail offers later departure times to and from the Miami Airport Station, accommodating airport traffic and any employees working late shifts.

Combined with expanding Brightline routes, Miami's public transit options continue to grow, albeit it slowly. For updates on the new express route, visit the Tri-Rail’s website, and be sure to peruse our exhaustive guide to public transportation in Miami if you're looking to level-up your local commute.