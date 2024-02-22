Navigating Miami can be tough, especially if you’re trying to make it to all of Miami’s best neighborhoods, from South Beach to Brickell. Some areas are pedestrian-friendly but don’t expect to commute on foot for longer than 10 or 15 minutes at a time—especially during the boiling summer months.

Renting a car in Miami can be a good idea for extended stays, but if you’re planning to hit up a few of the best Wynwood bars or Miami’s famous clubs, you’ll probably want to seek an alternative. That’s where Maimi’s public transportation comes in. Buses, trolleys, trains and bikes are all on the menu, albeit on a smaller scale than in some other big cities. There are even a few good free public transit options. Keep reading to get briefed everything you need to know about Miami public transportation.