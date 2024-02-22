1. Metromover
The Metromover is one of three train lines in Miami-Dade (Metromover, Metrorail and Tri-Rail). The Metromover is the smallest of the three with 21 stops, but the most efficient and convenient. With cars arriving every 90 seconds during rush hours and every three minutes during off-peak hours, the elevated, electric monorail runs three very short loops around Downtown: Omni Loop, Inner Loop and Brickell Loop (daily 5am–midnight). The Metromover is free and can help you bypass Downtown and Brickell's absolutely horrific traffic, boasting direct stops at the Brickell City Centre and Bayfront Park.