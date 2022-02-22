Over the course of his 17-year career, veteran Dutch DJ and record producer Sander Van Doorn has performed on massive stages around the world including at Las Vegas’s Electric Daisy Carnival, London’s Ministry of Sound, Belgium’s Tomorrowland Festival, Romania’s Untold Festival and the Netherlands’ Mysteryland Festival, to name a few. He’s also released three critically acclaimed albums, innumerable trailblazing electro house hits and graced the stage at Miami’s massive Ultra Music Festival a whopping four times: in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Which is all to say he’s a pretty good resource if you’re looking for an insider’s view on how to smash this year’s long-awaited return of Ultra Music Festival and make the absolute most of your time both in and outside the festival’s gates. Ever wonder what it’d be like to have a world-famous DJ show you the festival ropes? Below, check out all of Van Doorn’s tried and true tips for Ultra Music Festival 2022 and having a blast in the Magic City.

The best place to go for a late-night bite:

Sushi Samba

The one thing every festival first-timer should know:

Make a good game plan to check out all of your favorite artists!

Weather in Miami is unpredictable. Always make sure to bring:

Sunglasses!

You’re most likely to catch a celebrity hanging out here:

Haha, I think quite a few [places]. I ran into Dustin Hoffman once!

The best view of the mainstage is:

In the middle of the crowd!

The best hotel to book last minute:

W South Beach is one of my favorites for sure!

The best thing to do in Miami while you’re in town:

Check out the beach, go to a pool party and just enjoy the sun!

Your recovery ritual after a late night out:

Hanging out by the pool and enjoying some nice music!

Best spot for a meal with friends:

StripSteak at the Fontainebleau Hotel for the best steaks in town!

Best spot to unwind:

The pool at the W Hotel for sure!

The one party you wouldn’t miss (besides your own):

Haha, that’s a tricky one! There are so many parties going on, but definitely a cool daytime pool party!