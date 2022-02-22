Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sander Van Doorn
Photograph: Courtesy Sander Van Doorn

Veteran DJ Sander Van Doorn’s ultimate guide to Ultra Music Festival 2022 and Miami

Falyn Wood
Virginia Gil
Written by
Falyn Wood
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Over the course of his 17-year career, veteran Dutch DJ and record producer Sander Van Doorn has performed on massive stages around the world including at Las Vegas’s Electric Daisy Carnival, London’s Ministry of Sound, Belgium’s Tomorrowland Festival, Romania’s Untold Festival and the Netherlands’ Mysteryland Festival, to name a few. He’s also released three critically acclaimed albums, innumerable trailblazing electro house hits and graced the stage at Miami’s massive Ultra Music Festival a whopping four times: in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Which is all to say he’s a pretty good resource if you’re looking for an insider’s view on how to smash this year’s long-awaited return of Ultra Music Festival and make the absolute most of your time both in and outside the festival’s gates. Ever wonder what it’d be like to have a world-famous DJ show you the festival ropes? Below, check out all of Van Doorn’s tried and true tips for Ultra Music Festival 2022 and having a blast in the Magic City.

The best place to go for a late-night bite:
Sushi Samba

The one thing every festival first-timer should know:
Make a good game plan to check out all of your favorite artists!

Weather in Miami is unpredictable. Always make sure to bring:
Sunglasses!

You’re most likely to catch a celebrity hanging out here:
Haha, I think quite a few [places]. I ran into Dustin Hoffman once!

The best view of the mainstage is:
In the middle of the crowd!

The best hotel to book last minute:
W South Beach is one of my favorites for sure!

The best thing to do in Miami while you’re in town:
Check out the beach, go to a pool party and just enjoy the sun!

Your recovery ritual after a late night out:
Hanging out by the pool and enjoying some nice music!

Best spot for a meal with friends:
StripSteak at the Fontainebleau Hotel for the best steaks in town!

Best spot to unwind:
The pool at the W Hotel for sure!

The one party you wouldn’t miss (besides your own):
Haha, that’s a tricky one! There are so many parties going on, but definitely a cool daytime pool party!

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.