Wynwood is getting a natural wine bar this week

Most good ideas are born out of necessity. For attorney and entrepreneur Yediel Kadosh, the adage led to a new business venture: Ciao Bella Natural Wine Bar, which opens tonight as a pop-up inside Charley’s Vegan Taco in Wynwood.

Low-intervention or a more traditional approach to making wine is a relatively new trend that’s taken a bit to catch on in Miami. According to Kadosh, who’s a fan of the natty stuff, “natural wine is harder to find because it’s a younger market.” The city now has him, and the newly opened Margot in Downtown, to thank for bringing us up to speed.

At Ciao Bella (172 NW 24 St), Kadosh introduces a laid-back approach to sipping. It’s a counter-service operation where, not unlike a coffee shop, you walk up and order your drink of choice with whatever small plate you’d like to pair with it. Think of Midtown’s Lagniappe wine bar but with a handpicked selection of 15 to 20 different varieties of natural wines, such as sparkling and skin-contact vino (or orange wine). As for pairings, there’s a small selection of Mediterranean bites to enhance the tasting experience.

Ciao Bella opens tonight, July 8, and will stick around through September, opening Thursday through Sunday from 6pm to midnight.