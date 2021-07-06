Downtown Miami’s long-awaited natural wine bar is finally opening

Remember last summer’s adorable natural wine pop-up at Nikki Beach? Fans of the then-temporary Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar will be thrilled to know that it’s coming back for good this week.

Opening on July 7, Margot debuts at its intended permanent space inside the Ingraham Building (21 SE Second Ave) in the heart of downtown. Bar Lab cofounders Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi are behind the long-awaited spot, which we originally reported on in July of 2019. Back then, the duo had planned for a fall launch of its intimate venue dedicated entirely to natural wines and liqueurs. But as we all now know, lockdown delayed the opening and the team pivoted to a short-term stint in South Beach, where guests could socially distance and enjoy a couple of glasses of the good stuff under the glow of bistro lights, surrounded by palm trees.

This Wednesday, Margot moves all the fun indoors—which bodes well for everyone considering the particularly soggy summer we’re currently experiencing. Chef Jimmy Lebron of 27 Restaurant & Bar created a special menu of globally inspired small bites (think crudos and tiraditos) to complement the more than 75 natural wine labels available, including bubbles, whites, reds, roses and skin-contact varietals. Low ABV cocktails will also be served.

Margot Natural Wine & Aperitivo Bar opens Wednesday through Sunday from 5pm to midnight. Walk-ins are welcome with the option to reserve online slated to launch in the near future.