Wynwood’s new gourmet sandwich shop is hiding a speakeasy

Two things Miami could always have more of: speakeasies and sandwich shops. Next month, it’s getting both in one at the Mad Butcher, an all-day gourmet sandwich shop that hides a secret, upscale lounge behind its walk-in cooler in the back.

Restaurateurs Kim Wood (of several Norman Van Aken properties) and Coco Coig (Le Chick), along with partner Victor Palacios, set out to fill a void in Miami’s nightlife scene. "The Mad Butcher is meant to fill a gap as a triple-threat offering that marries delicious food, great drinks, and thoughtful music curation complete with a posh spot to enjoy them," says Wood.

During the day, the sandwich shop serves 10 classic sandwiches from around the world, including a Vietnamese bánh mi, a Venezuelan reina pepiada, a Philly cheesesteak, a Spanish choripan and a Cubano. Old-fashioned soft-serve ice cream and homemade pies round out the food offerings.

Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher

In the evening, guests can make their way through the shop’s walk-in cooler to find the club, a hidden lounge with plush velvet banquettes glowing under disco lights. Beverage director Andi Cruzatti helms the retro-themed bar, where you’ll find drinks like La Vie en Rose made with rose-infused Ketel One vodka, That’s Amore with chocolate rum and Cazadores reposado tequila and Catch Me If You Can with gin and an Ume Plum Liqueur float.



The Mad Butcher is located at 2300 NW Second Ave and opens on daily from 11am to 2:30am on April 6. Have a look at what’s in store below.

Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher

Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher