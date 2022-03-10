Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mad Butcher
Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher

Wynwood’s new gourmet sandwich shop is hiding a speakeasy

Sandwiches the size of your head and secret drinks await at the Mad Butcher.

Virginia Gil
Written by
Virginia Gil
Advertising

Two things Miami could always have more of: speakeasies and sandwich shops. Next month, it’s getting both in one at the Mad Butcher, an all-day gourmet sandwich shop that hides a secret, upscale lounge behind its walk-in cooler in the back.

Restaurateurs Kim Wood (of several Norman Van Aken properties) and Coco Coig (Le Chick), along with partner Victor Palacios, set out to fill a void in Miami’s nightlife scene. "The Mad Butcher is meant to fill a gap as a triple-threat offering that marries delicious food, great drinks, and thoughtful music curation complete with a posh spot to enjoy them," says Wood.

During the day, the sandwich shop serves 10 classic sandwiches from around the world, including a Vietnamese bánh mi, a Venezuelan reina pepiada, a Philly cheesesteak, a Spanish choripan and a Cubano. Old-fashioned soft-serve ice cream and homemade pies round out the food offerings.

The Mad Butcher
Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher

In the evening, guests can make their way through the shop’s walk-in cooler to find the club, a hidden lounge with plush velvet banquettes glowing under disco lights. Beverage director Andi Cruzatti helms the retro-themed bar, where you’ll find drinks like La Vie en Rose made with rose-infused Ketel One vodka, That’s Amore with chocolate rum and Cazadores reposado tequila and Catch Me If You Can with gin and an Ume Plum Liqueur float.

The Mad Butcher is located at 2300 NW Second Ave and opens on daily from 11am to 2:30am on April 6. Have a look at what’s in store below.

The Mad Butcher
Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher
The Mad Butcher
Photograph: Courtesy the Mad Butcher
The Mad Butcher
Photograph: Courtesy the Mad ButcherTennessee Fried Chicken

Share the story

More on Love Local

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.